We are Cork: Landmarks to turn red as new brand launched to promote county

Monday, September 17, 2018 - 11:48 AM

Cork's most iconic landmarks will turn red this week to mark the launch of 'We are Cork'.

City Hall, County Hall, Port of Cork, UCC, CIT's City Centre Hub, The Capitol and One Albert Quay will be among those turning red as part of the new brand.

Michael Karcz of 1st Class, St Marie's of the Isle Presentation pictured at the launch of ‘We are Cork’.

'We are Cork' aims to enhance the marketing of the city and county, both nationally and internationally, as a great place to live, work, invest, study and visit as Cork is set to become the fastest growing region in Ireland in the next 20 years.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney was on hand to launch the new initiative which is a first in Ireland.

"We Are Cork is a brilliant initiative to bring together under one banner everything that makes Cork great," said Mr Coveney.

"The city and county is going to be the fastest growing part of the country for the next two decades and it is essential that campaigns like We Are Cork are initiated to make the most out of the business to be done."

Backing the brand are Cork City Council, Cork County Council, Cork Airport, Port of Cork, University College Cork, Cork Institute of Technology, Cork Chamber, Cork Business Association, Ibec, Enterprise Ireland, IDA, Failte Ireland and Visit Cork.

It is envisaged that 'We are Cork' will also be available for use by all businesses, organisations and interested parties in the county.

Chair of the 'We are Cork' Steering Committee and Cork City Council CE, Ann Doherty, said: "Collaboration is the cornerstone of the “We are Cork” brand, which should be adopted widely in the coming weeks and months.

"The brand has unilateral support from all major players in Cork, unifying Cork’s positioning and messaging to help us tell the Cork story cohesively overseas as well as at home.

"With Brexit around the corner, it is vital to be prepared for the challenges and opportunities that this will inevitably bring.

"'We are Cork' is vital to our strategy to help realize the ambitious growth targets for our Region set by Government in Ireland 2040."

Cork has topped the Financial Times 'European League for Foreign Direct Investment' tabe and is home to global leaders including Dell EMC, Pfizer and Eli Lilly.

Cork was also voted the third friendliest location in the world.

"Cork has everything to offer – a great place to live, work, study, invest and to succeed," said Conor Healy, CEO of Cork Chamber.

"As a long term advocate of the need for a strong place brand, we are excited to see not just the ‘We Are Cork’ brand launched here today but most importantly the collaborative approach that has been taken by all involved.

"Building on this we are calling on the people and businesses of Cork to support the brand and demonstrate the strong collective voice we have in the region as we work together to position Cork for prosperity."

CorkWe are CorkBrandBusinessInitiativeTourismSimon Coveney

