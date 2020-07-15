Watchdog warns pension costs loom to make Irish debt 'vulnerable and unsustainable'

A rapidly ageing population and healthcare costs and slower growth will combine to propel Ireland’s debt to a “vulnerable and unsustainable level” in 20 years’ time, if there is no change of direction, the fiscal watchdog has warned.

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, or Ifac, said the long-anticipated ageing population is looming into sight and government policies will have to change soon, including raising of the State retirement age and making sure that tax increases or increased contributions will fund the inevitable increase in costs.

Some of the recommendations by Ifac are controversial because the issue of raising the retirement age was widely aired in February’s election campaign.

But Ifac chair Sebastian Barnes said after initially falling, the debt burden starts to rise and to reach 110% of annual economic output by 2050 even before the State finances face other challenges such as cutting carbon emissions and potential changes to corporation tax, under changes to the global tax regime.

In its Long-term Sustainability Report, Ifac projects Ireland’s profile changes rapidly from one of the youngest in Europe where the over 65s account for only 15% of the population to 27% by 2050, On spending, Mr Barnes said health spending is sensitive to an ageing population and there will be rapid increases in spending demands. As early as 2025, weighed by pension and health costs, government spending exceeds revenues.

The implication for debt worsens because economic growth will likely slow to a long term average of 1% from 3%, meaning there is less tax revenue to fund spending increases.

Spending under current government policies will outstrip revenue growth and “a big gap” widens by the 2050s as pension and health costs account for larger parts of all expenditure.

Although some of these pressures may appear remote, Mr Barnes said revenue growth won’t continue forever and people will likely be surprised at the size of the adjustments to pay for pensions and health, if Government does not take account of them at an early stage.

On the July stimulus package, Mr Barnes said Ifac supported measures to bring the economy back on track and prevent the debt ratio rising higher than it need otherwise be.

He said there was no significance in the timing of the report but it nonetheless came at a good time as the new coalition settles in.