Watch: Tourism Ireland highlights top experiences in Ancient East

Tourism Ireland has released a new video to highlight the best of what Ireland's Ancient East has to offer.

Ireland's Ancient East encompasses over 5,000 years of history in just fifteen counties.

Some of the destinations and attractions include Co Cork's Spike Island, a star-shaped army fortress and a former prison; and Cobh's Titanic experience, where the infamous cruise liner departed for New York.

There is also Wexford's Hook Lighthouse, one of the oldest operational lighthouses in the world, dating back 800 years.

The Rock of Cashel in Tipperary welcomes visitors to the traditional home of the Kings of Munster.

Visitors to the Ancient East can also visit Offaly's Leap Castle, one of the most haunted places in Ireland. The castle's history is said to have conjured a malevolent being known as the Elemental.