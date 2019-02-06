NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Watch: Tourism Ireland highlights top experiences in Ancient East

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 04:55 PM
By Steve Neville

Tourism Ireland has released a new video to highlight the best of what Ireland's Ancient East has to offer.

Ireland's Ancient East encompasses over 5,000 years of history in just fifteen counties.

Some of the destinations and attractions include Co Cork's Spike Island, a star-shaped army fortress and a former prison; and Cobh's Titanic experience, where the infamous cruise liner departed for New York.

READ MORE: Actor who says he donated sperm to Michael Jackson brands new documentary 'disgusting'

There is also Wexford's Hook Lighthouse, one of the oldest operational lighthouses in the world, dating back 800 years.

The Rock of Cashel in Tipperary welcomes visitors to the traditional home of the Kings of Munster.

Visitors to the Ancient East can also visit Offaly's Leap Castle, one of the most haunted places in Ireland. The castle's history is said to have conjured a malevolent being known as the Elemental.


KEYWORDS

TourismIrelandCashelCobhHook LighthouseAncient East

More on this topic

Overseas visitors to Ireland reached record high in 2018

Fáilte Ireland announces funding of €3m for festivals and events

Plans to bring 900,000 visitors annually to Co Cork stately home

Our obsession with taking photos is changing how we remember the past

More in this Section

Irish cybersecurity among the best in the world

Microsoft Ireland given go-ahead to recover €728,000 debt from Saudi Arabian firm

Director at video game giant EA settles High Court case over his dismissal

150 new tech jobs for Dublin and Belfast


Lifestyle

6 ways to cover up psoriasis like a pro, as Kim Kardashian West reveals she’s had a flare-up

How to make Chetna Makan’s coconut chicken curry

How to make Chetna Makan’s spicy stuffed okra

Could a 15-minute daily meditation be the key to unlocking your focus?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »