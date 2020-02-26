News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Watch: Firm to test drone delivery of fast food in Dublin

Watch: Firm to test drone delivery of fast food in Dublin
File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 04:43 PM

Dublin is to become the first city in Europe to have fast food deliveries by drone when they begin at UCD.

A trial run starting next month is expected to see more than 100 deliveries a day.

The food will sit inside the drone before dropping down on a biodegradable thread when it reaches its destination.

Manna Drone Delivery has announced Just Eat, Ben & Jerry's and Camile Thai as its initial partners.

The first commercial pilot of the plan will take place in late March at University College Dublin (UCD).

People in parts of south Dublin will be able to order food on the Just Eat app, which will then be dispatched using a drone.

Manna Drone Delivery says it will deliver to a large customer base with a delivery promise of less than three minutes from vendor to customer.

Manna CEO and founder Bobby Healy said: "I am extremely proud of the team and what we have built.

"It is a pleasure to work with such high calibre partners on our project next month in Dublin - our commercial pilot in University College Dublin.

"It's clear that drone delivery provides a faster, cleaner, safer, cheaper and higher quality alternative to road-based delivery.

"We are excited about how that will improve the world".

READ MORE

Review into surgical rods used in scoliosis patients 'near completion'

dronefoodfast foodManna

More in this Section

Video: Food deliveries using drones to begin in Dublin this monthVideo: Food deliveries using drones to begin in Dublin this month

Public fed up with EU warnings over Brexit delays, says Wetherspoons chiefPublic fed up with EU warnings over Brexit delays, says Wetherspoons chief

Coronavirus: Irish bank shares fall as Italy mulls EU budget requestCoronavirus: Irish bank shares fall as Italy mulls EU budget request

UK-EU trade talks set for choppy waters after fishing rowUK-EU trade talks set for choppy waters after fishing row


Lifestyle

The show saw models walking beneath neon phrases saying ‘Consent’, and ‘Patriarchy = Climate Emergency’.Consent was top of Dior’s agenda at Paris Fashion Week

There may be a team of professionals taking care of the main event, but how can we help ourselves when waiting for surgery? Abi Jackson</b finds out.How to look after your body and mind before an operation

If your wellness is on the wane, you’ll find the stunning vistas of France’s Haute-Savoie a breath of fresh (mountain) air, says Tess de la Mare.Ski yourself free of stress in the French Prealps

Could happier, healthy older age be all about mindset? Lauren Taylor speaks to the author of a new book aiming to transform our approach to ageing.Worried about getting older? How to embrace ageing positively

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »