Watch: Firm to test drone delivery of fast food in Dublin

Dublin is to become the first city in Europe to have fast food deliveries by drone when they begin at UCD.

A trial run starting next month is expected to see more than 100 deliveries a day.

The food will sit inside the drone before dropping down on a biodegradable thread when it reaches its destination.

Manna Drone Delivery has announced Just Eat, Ben & Jerry's and Camile Thai as its initial partners.

The first commercial pilot of the plan will take place in late March at University College Dublin (UCD).

People in parts of south Dublin will be able to order food on the Just Eat app, which will then be dispatched using a drone.

Manna Drone Delivery says it will deliver to a large customer base with a delivery promise of less than three minutes from vendor to customer.

Manna CEO and founder Bobby Healy said: "I am extremely proud of the team and what we have built.

"It is a pleasure to work with such high calibre partners on our project next month in Dublin - our commercial pilot in University College Dublin.

"It's clear that drone delivery provides a faster, cleaner, safer, cheaper and higher quality alternative to road-based delivery.

"We are excited about how that will improve the world".