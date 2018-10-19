Watch: Boss walks off camera to avoid question about £75m bonus

A TV news interviewer in England got a less than favourable response to a question when the head of British housebuilders Persimmon walked off camera when asked about his controversial £75m (€85m) bonus for the year.

BBC Look North’s Spencer Stokes was interviewing Jeff Fairburn about a new brick factory the firm has opened, when a company representative offscreen objected to his line of questioning and Mr Fairburn then walked away.

Mr Fairburn’s pay packet sparked outrage among politicians and shareholders earlier in the year and what was originally to be a £100m (€113m) payout was reduced after he voluntarily handed back £25m (€28m).

- Press Association