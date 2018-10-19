Home»Breaking News»business

Watch: Boss walks off camera to avoid question about £75m bonus

Friday, October 19, 2018 - 06:58 PM

A TV news interviewer in England got a less than favourable response to a question when the head of British housebuilders Persimmon walked off camera when asked about his controversial £75m (€85m) bonus for the year.

BBC Look North’s Spencer Stokes was interviewing Jeff Fairburn about a new brick factory the firm has opened, when a company representative offscreen objected to his line of questioning and Mr Fairburn then walked away.

Mr Fairburn’s pay packet sparked outrage among politicians and shareholders earlier in the year and what was originally to be a £100m (€113m) payout was reduced after he voluntarily handed back £25m (€28m).

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Jeff FairburnPersimmon

More in this Section

Interest rate hike looms in just 11 months

Markets braced for Italy and Saudi tensions

Food firms look to Europe

Hotel revenue rising across the country, report shows


Breaking Stories

A tempting taste of what is on offer in Dingle

Too much information? Lindsay Woods on 'sharenting'

Graham Norton: ‘If it was hard work I couldn’t do it’

Saying yes to the dress: Behind the scenes at the royal wedding

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 20, 2018

    • 11
    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 44
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »