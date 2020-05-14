Warning for workplaces reopening: 'It is more important than ever that PPE is vetted properly'

Workplaces reopening in the coming weeks and months have been warned about sourcing ineffectual personal protective equipment (PPE).

Irish company Lennox operate sites in Carrigaline, Cork, as well as Dublin and the UK, is one of the longest established suppliers of PPE and laboratory safety equipment.

They warned that many companies may not be aware of the rigorous standards of the quality of PPE and it is more vital now more than ever that those standards are met.

"At the moment, we are consistently finding and rejecting PPE products that do not reach those standards," Leslie Brett, Managing Director of Lennox said.

She referred to misleading or missing labels on products such as hand sanitiser to inadequately-certified masks as things employers must be aware of.

“As we prepare for the easing of lockdown restrictions, it is more important than ever that PPE is vetted properly by those with the correct experience and technical knowledge – those who know what background documentation to look for and what raw materials should be used.”

In response to demand from corporate customers planning their employees’ return to work, Lennox is planning to produce up to 100,000 kits per week following an investment of €2m over the last two years to increase its warehousing, output capacity and logistics fleet. The kits include instructions on hand washing and the correct use of masks and gloves.

The company has also committed to donating ten customised kits for every 200 ordered to the Capuchin Day Centre for Homeless People.

Major efforts have been made worldwide to secure enough PPE for healthcare workers on the frontline combating the spread of Covid-19. The HSE said it estimates the cost of supplying such equipment within the healthcare system would be €1bn per year.

Last month it emerged that one-fifth of the first batch of new PPE equipment secured by the HSE was unsuitable as it did not meet the necessary standards.