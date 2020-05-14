News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Wall Street tumbles as China trade tensions add to Covid-19 American jobless woes

Wall Street tumbles as China trade tensions add to Covid-19 American jobless woes
US President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the coronavirus during a press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday. Picture: AP
By Reuters
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 06:28 PM

Wall Street’s main indexes were lower in choppy trading and European indices tumbled, as renewed worries about China-US trade relations added to fears of an extended economic downturn due to the virus outbreak.

President Donald Trump said he was very disappointed with China over its failure to contain the novel coronavirus, saying the worldwide pandemic cast a pall over his US-China trade deal.

This further rattled markets after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s somber outlook on the economy and US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci’s warning that the virus was not yet under control. 

Economic readings continued to reflect the pain caused by the pandemic, as data showed 2.98 million Americans filed for state unemployment benefits last week, higher than economists’ estimates.

The focus now turns to retail sales data on Friday that will show the impact of stay-at-h

“Markets are repricing the risk around economic reopening and the eventual economic normalization. There’s an understanding that the timetable may be longer than we initially thought,” said Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at Intl FCStone.

Wall Street’s fear gauge, the volatility index rose for the third straight day, hovering near a 10-day high. The three main stock indexes were headed for a third straight day of losses.

Beaten-down US travel stocks tumbled again with the S&P 1500 airlines index down 8% and hotel operator Marriott International off 1.2%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shed 1.6% as it swung to a quarterly loss. 

- Medha Singh and Ambar Warrick Reuters. Additional reporting Irish Examiner

READ MORE

Coronavirus: State borrows €650m at cheapest ever rate for a 30-year bond

More on this topic

Anti-Semitic attacks rise alarmingly in US – reportAnti-Semitic attacks rise alarmingly in US – report

Georgia wants federal investigation into killing of runner Ahmaud ArberyGeorgia wants federal investigation into killing of runner Ahmaud Arbery

Setting a low bar in the Oval OfficeSetting a low bar in the Oval Office

Pelosi hails ‘brilliant’ friendship between US and IrelandPelosi hails ‘brilliant’ friendship between US and Ireland


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: US

More in this Section

Bank introduces carer's card for vulnerable customersBank introduces carer's card for vulnerable customers

44% of UK firms do not have enough cash to last six months – survey44% of UK firms do not have enough cash to last six months – survey

WH Smith sees ‘significant’ coronavirus hit to high street and travel chainsWH Smith sees ‘significant’ coronavirus hit to high street and travel chains

SIPTU calls for government intervention in Dundalk redundancy talksSIPTU calls for government intervention in Dundalk redundancy talks


Lifestyle

Two of the doughtiest women in Irish food, sisters Hannah and Rachel Dare, of the very splendid Organico shop, cafe, bakery and health food store, in Bantry, have had a thriving online business for some time.The Menu: care packages, fresh bread and Turkish dining

Maresa Fagan says despite Covid-19, GPs are immunising as normal against a number of illnesses. There is no need for parents to be afraid.Children's vaccinations still routine, despite virus

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of today's TV offerings.Thursday's TV highlights: Charlie Brooker, Liam Brady

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »