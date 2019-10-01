News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Waitrose boss leaving amid John Lewis overhaul

Waitrose boss leaving amid John Lewis overhaul
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 12:23 PM

The John Lewis Partnership has said the boss of its Waitrose chain will leave and around 75 head office roles are being axed under plans to bring its department stores and supermarket under the same management team.

Rob Collins, managing director of the Waitrose business, will leave in January after a 26-year career with the group following its decision to scrap separate management teams for its two divisions.

The overhaul means it will cut around 75 of its 225 senior management head office roles as part of moves that will save it around £100 million “over time”.

These are necessary and these changes will be difficult for some of our partners and we will implement as carefully and sensitively as we can

But John Lewis managing director Paula Nickolds will remain with the group, taking on the newly created role of executive director for brand.

Charlie Mayfield, outgoing chairman of John Lewis, said the group needed to take “bolder steps” to turn around its fortunes in a difficult retail market.

He said: “Although there will be little or no disruption to our shops or websites in the near term, there will be considerable change in many other areas of the partnership as we bring the two businesses much closer together.

“These are necessary and these changes will be difficult for some of our partners and we will implement as carefully and sensitively as we can.”

He added: “We are confident, as a board, that when the programme is complete, the partnership will be better positioned to break out from the cycle of declining returns that are affecting most established retailers.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Man detained after pouring ‘petrol’ over himself near British Houses of ParliamentMan detained after pouring ‘petrol’ over himself near British Houses of Parliament

Police write message to robbers on windscreen of stolen carPolice write message to robbers on windscreen of stolen car

Prudential fined €27m for annuities sales failingsPrudential fined €27m for annuities sales failings

Evidence review in case of English girl found dead after household chores rowEvidence review in case of English girl found dead after household chores row

John LewisWaitroseTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

€10m boost for small firms amid no-deal Brexit concerns€10m boost for small firms amid no-deal Brexit concerns

Michael O'Leary: Europe will consolidate around four major airlines within a decadeMichael O'Leary: Europe will consolidate around four major airlines within a decade

Thomas Cook’s auditor under investigation by authoritiesThomas Cook’s auditor under investigation by authorities

JD Sports facing full-scale competition probe into Footasylum takeoverJD Sports facing full-scale competition probe into Footasylum takeover


Lifestyle

The Mount Oval native earlier this month released her new single ‘Mother’, an ode to her Mum’s powerful words of encouragement to forget your insecuritiesCork singer-songwriter announces her biggest Irish gig to date

It may sound daunting but even a first-timer can wallpaper like a pro with the right prep and patience. Lisa Salmon finds out how.How’s it hanging? 15 expert tips for removing and putting up wallpaper

Lowell Cafe in LA opens today.America’s first fully-licensed ‘cannabis cafe’ opens its doors – here’s what you need to know

Jane Chung from sleep and meditation app Calm shares her advice with Sarah Marshall, for successfully snoozing on the move.7 tips for getting a good night’s sleep on holiday

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »