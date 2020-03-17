Vue becomes latest cinema chain to shut down amid coronavirus outbreak

Vue has become the latest cinema chain to shut down its operations across the UK and Ireland.

All 91 of the company’s cinemas will close from today until further notice.

The decision follows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for people to stay away from pubs, clubs and theatres and to avoid all non-essential contacts and travel.

Major chains including Odeon and Cineworld and Picturehouse had already announced plans to close their doors for the foreseeable future.

Tim Richards, founder and chief executive of Vue International, said: “Since the first news of the Covid-19 outbreak, we have been doing everything we can to provide a high-quality, enjoyable and safe big-screen experience for our customers.

“However, in line with the UK Government’s latest public health advice we will be closing all our 91 cinemas in the UK & Ireland from today, March 17, until further notice.

“As you would expect, we are also doing our part by putting employment policies in place so that our staff are protected and are not penalised financially.

We want to wish all our customers and employees well during these difficult times

"Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to welcoming you back at one of our cinemas soon.”

Earlier in the day, Cineworld and Picturehouse said they were shutting all UK outlets starting from Wednesday while outlets in Ireland will close today.

Cineworld Group chief executive Mooky Greidinger said: “At Cineworld and Picturehouse, we are committed to providing safe and healthy environments for our employees and guests and have therefore made the difficult decision to close our cinemas in UK and Ireland until further notice.

“We deeply value our cinema-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving everyone again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters and the best of independent films and content.”

Other cinemas that have closed in around the country include the Irish Film Institute and the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin as well as Pálás Cinema, Galway.

