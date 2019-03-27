Volkswagen working with Amazon to improve worldwide factory efficiency

Volkswagen has said it is partnering with Amazon to develop cloud computing capacity aimed at improving efficiency and coordination across the carmaker’s global factory network.

Volkswagen, the world's largest carmaker by unit sales with 10.83 million vehicles sold last year, says that combining data from its 122 factories will allow it to standardise production planning and management of inventory.

That should raise efficiency and lower costs.

Based in Wolfsburg, Germany, Volkswagen said that its industrial cloud to be developed with Amazon web services would be an open platform that other companies such as suppliers could join.

Cloud computing means using a network of remote servers connected over the internet instead of installing a local server, enabling flexible access to large amounts of computing power.

