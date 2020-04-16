Volkswagen to reopen factories in Europe next week

Some of Volkswagen's plants in Europe are to restart production next week.

The car manufacturer had ceased production at all its plants worldwide due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, production is to be resumed at the plants in Zwickau and Bratislava in Slovakia from Monday, April 20, with other plants in Germany, Portugal, Spain, Russia and the USA to restart production in the week from April 27.

Subsequently, in the course of May, production will be resumed successively in South Africa, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico.

Volkswagen Group Components had already started to resume production step-by-step at its plants in Brunswick and Kassel from April 6, followed by the components plants in Germany as well as the Polish plants, from April 14, to safeguard component supplies for vehicle production in China.

The auto giant said 32 of its 33 plants in China have now returned to production. No cases of coronavirus have been reported among the employees there.

Ralf Brandstätter, COO of the Volkswagen brand, said: “With the decisions by the federal and state governments in Germany and the loosening of restrictions in other European states, conditions have been established for the gradual resumption of production.

Volkswagen has introduced measures to protect its employees’ health and short-time working is to continue at the carmaker's plants in Germany.

Andreas Tostmann, Board Member of the Volkswagen brand responsible for Production and Logistics, said: “The health of our employees has the highest priority. We are providing safe workplaces and the maximum possible level of health protection with a 100-point plan.”