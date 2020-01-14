News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Volkswagen records record full-year sales

By Press Association
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 10:19 AM

Volkswagen has announced record sales for last year which could determine whether it keeps its crown as the world’s largest carmaker.

The firm, based in Wolfsburg, Germany, delivered 10.97 million vehicles in 2019.

That compares with 10.83 million in 2018, when Volkswagen edged out the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance and Toyota, although the alliance was slightly ahead when Volkswagen’s trucks were removed from the totals.

The firm sold a total of just under 11 million vehicles for 2019 (AP)

The alliance and Toyota will report their figures in coming weeks.

In December, Toyota estimated its 2019 total would be 10.72 million, which would leave it behind Volkswagen.

Volkswagen was able to increase sales despite shrinking global car markets.

That means its market share increased against the competition.

Sales were boosted by strong results in its home market in Germany, the US and in Brazil, while sales slipped in the Asia-Pacific region.

