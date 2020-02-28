News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Volkswagen agrees to payouts for Germans who sued over emissions scandal

By Press Association
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 02:17 PM

German car giant Volkswagen has agreed to pay €830m (£709m) in damages to hundreds of thousands of customers whose diesel cars were outfitted with software to manipulate emissions readings.

The settlement offer was negotiated with Germany’s consumer protection group VZBV, and Volkswagen called it “fair compensation”. The offer amounts to about 15% of the purchase price of the car, and payments range from between €1,350 to €6,257 (£1,153-£5,346).

It will now be up to some 260,000 customers who had sued Volkswagen in Germany, arguing their cars had lost value due to the emission cheating scandal, to accept the offer or to proceed on their own to try and sue for more.

In 2015, US regulators caught Volkswagen using software that turned emissions controls off once the car had passed emissions tests. The company has paid out more than €30b (£25bn) in fines, settlements and recalls.

EmissionsVolkswagen

