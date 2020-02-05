News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Vodafone Ireland growth all but stalls in quarter

Vodafone Ireland growth all but stalls in quarter
By Eamon Quinn
Wednesday, February 05, 2020 - 05:45 PM

Revenue growth for Vodafone Ireland all but stalled in the latest three months as it faced more competition.

It said that service revenue grew by 0.1% in its financial third quarter -- down from 0.9% growth in the previous quarter -- due to heightened mobile competition. The international telecoms giant faced tougher competitive conditions across the rest of Europe too.

“Competition in Europe remains challenging, primarily in the value segment, however, we continued to improve customer loyalty and to grow in broadband, and we achieved good growth in Africa,” group chief executive Nick Read said, adding he expected gradual improvement in service revenue growth.

Vodafone is focusing operations on two regions - Europe and sub-Sahara Africa - and last month it agreed to sell its 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt.

It has appointed the senior management team for its European tower company, Mr Read said, and is preparing for a potential public listing in early 2021. Vodafone reiterated its full-year guidance of adjusted core earnings of €14.8bn to €15bn.

More on this topic

Vodafone to refund 72,774 customers after rulingVodafone to refund 72,774 customers after ruling

Vodafone launches 5G in five Irish citiesVodafone launches 5G in five Irish cities

Vodafone service restored following earlier connection issuesVodafone service restored following earlier connection issues

Vodafone slashing of dividend big blow to Irish shareholders Vodafone slashing of dividend big blow to Irish shareholders

TOPIC: Vodafone

More in this Section

Glenilen Farm targets 9% sales riseGlenilen Farm targets 9% sales rise

Sanofi probed over epilepsy drugSanofi probed over epilepsy drug

''Surprise'' fall in Vat revenues as Government spending grows''Surprise'' fall in Vat revenues as Government spending grows

AIB's €300m additional tracker mortgage bill reopens scandalAIB's €300m additional tracker mortgage bill reopens scandal


Lifestyle

They’re crab cakes made with tinned crab meat.Vietnamese crab cakes recipe

Meat-free, simply and you can serve it with whatever you fancy.Ragu recipe with tomato, lentil and aubergine

Surrounded by forest and river, this fairy-tale property is one of the most exciting openings of the year, says Sarah Marshall.All you need to know about Arctic Bath – Sweden’s cold therapy spa hotel

This therapeutic technique is gaining popularity, as evidence of its fast-acting benefits grows. Abi Jackson finds out more.What is Emotional Freedom Technique? How ‘tapping’ can help with everything from anxiety to PTSD

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »