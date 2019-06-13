News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Vodafone customers experiencing connection issues

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 13, 2019 - 04:44 PM

Vodafone customers are experiencing connection problems with both mobile and fixed line services.

On Twitter the company says it is investigating "potential disruption" that is reported to be affecting number of locations.

Vodafone customers have catalogued connection issues on technology website, Downdector.ie which says the problems have been ongoing since 2.40pm.

According to the website's outage map, the issue is largely affecting Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway.

There is no information on how long the issue is expected to last.

Users across the country have been reporting connection problems this afternoon.

