Virus: From Carlsberg, Apple to McDonald’s, corporates count the cost

Global companies, including Carlsberg, Apple, Samsung, and McDonald’s are counting the huge costs as economies across Asia are hit by the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Economists have scrambled to try to anticipate the effects of the coronavirus on world trade, searching out economic analyses from 17 years ago of the Sars virus.

Studies by S&P Global Ratings, Capital Economics, and the IMF start off with the assumption that the effects on the world economy will be significantly greater this time.

China makes so many products, including car parts and iPhones for European and US markets, while its growing middle classes travel more and spend more in shops across the world, including in Ireland.

A range of S&P studies on the virus in recent weeks, including on European consumer goods, world aviation, and even for car rental firms show the potential scale of the fallout.

Capital Economics in London said the effects on the British economy -- on which so many Irish exporters rely -- will depend when the virus is brought under control. There could yet be “some disruption” for firms sourcing electronics and textiles from China, it said.

Carlsberg became the latest global brand to forecast slower earnings growth as the coronavirus outbreak threatens to cut consumption in Asia.

The Danish brewer extended the shutdown of some breweries in China, where the authorities lengthened the Lunar New Year holiday in an effort to contain the outbreak. “It’s a very sad situation for China and its people, and the virus will affect our business negatively,” chief executive Cees ‘t Hart told reporters.

Late-night entertainment venues and about half of dining establishments are closed in the cities where the company has a presence, he said.

Carlsberg’s business in that region accounts for about one-quarter of overall sales and boosted earnings by 23% last year and the company expects revenue from China to be “impacted severely” in the first quarter, the CEO said.

Meanwhile, Pandora’s business in China has ground to a halt, the jewellery maker and retailer said, as a new virus forced the company to shut around a third of its stores in one of its top markets and shoppers stay at home.

China is the world’s biggest luxury goods market and Pandora makes about 10% of annual sales from Hong Kong, China and its tourists.

“As I sit here and watch the Chinese business, it is in a standstill mode, I mean there’s pennies being sold,” chief executive Alexander Lacik said, describing an “unprecedented” drop in business.

Pandora has closed 70 of its 240 shops in China on the order of the government and at its remaining ones, mostly in shopping malls, customer traffic is “next to none”, Mr Lacik said.

Other companies which have so far commented on the crisis, include Apple, which has suppliers in Wuhan, the central Chinese city at the heart of the outbreak. It said the reopening of some suppliers’ factories outside Wuhan had been moved to February 10 from the end of January.

Samsung Electronics extended a holiday closure for some factories in line with Chinese government guidance but declined to comment on the impact, while Electrolux said the epidemic could have a material impact if its Chinese suppliers were further affected.

McDonald’s has also closed several hundred of its roughly 3,300 outlets in China, said the overall impact on profits would be “fairly small” if the virus stayed contained in China, and Starbucks, which closed more than half its roughly 4,300 stores in China, delayed a planned update to its 2020 forecast and said it expects a material but temporary hit.

H&M said store closures in China - about 45 - hurt sales in January, although it said its flexible supply chain had limited disruptions, while Levi Strauss shut about half its stores in China.

Royal Caribbean Cruises cut cruises to China and trimmed its 2020 earnings forecast.

