News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Virus: Car parts brought in suitcases from China

Virus: Car parts brought in suitcases from China
By Reuters
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 06:22 PM

Jaguar Land Rover in Britain has flown Chinese parts in suitcases to Britain to maintain production and could run out after two weeks as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak hits firms across countries and industries.

Britain’s biggest carmaker, which operates three car factories in its home market making nearly 400,000 vehicles a year, joined major global companies, including Holiday Inn-owner InterContinental, warning of the impact of the virus on supply chains.

Fiat Chrysler said last week it had temporarily halted output at its Serbian plant, the first such suspension by an automaker in Europe in response to the health crisis.

Components made in China are used in millions of vehicles assembled around the world and Hubei province - the centre of the virus outbreak - is a major hub for vehicle parts production and shipments.

“We are safe for this week and we are safe for next week and in the third week we have ... parts missing,” chief executive Ralf Speth told reporters at the official opening of the National Automotive Innovation Centre in Coventry.

“We have flown parts in suitcases from China to the UK,” he said.

Virus: Car parts brought in suitcases from China

Production at the firm’s Chinese factory would recommence next week and was “safe for the very first week”, he added. Mr Speth said sales in China, the world’s biggest car market, had been hit.

That comes after JLR had seen a recovery in sales there, helping it to return to profitability in recent quarters.

“That’s completely stopped. It’s zero,” he said. “You don’t know whether the economy will catch up or whether this kind of loss is just a loss.” 

The boss of Tata Motors, JLR’s parent company, speaking at the same event, said its Indian suppliers did not have sufficient visibility regarding parts from China.

“We are safe for the month of February and for a good part of March,” said Guenter Butschek.

“Are we fully covered at this point of time for the full month of March? Unfortunately... not.”

Meanwhile, companies should tell their investors what effect the coronavirus epidemic in China is having, Britain’s accounting watchdog has said.

READ MORE

Kerry Group shares surge as revenues top €7bn

More on this topic

Coronavirus vaccine could take up to 12-18 months, says WHOCoronavirus vaccine could take up to 12-18 months, says WHO

Kerry Group shares surge as revenues top €7bnKerry Group shares surge as revenues top €7bn

Two Irish passengers on board coronavirus-hit cruise ship test positiveTwo Irish passengers on board coronavirus-hit cruise ship test positive

Apple shares lose €41bn as virus hits vulnerable supply chainApple shares lose €41bn as virus hits vulnerable supply chain

TOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Coronavirus: Global oil demand to fall first time in a decadeCoronavirus: Global oil demand to fall first time in a decade

Four Star Pizza raises dough for UK expansionFour Star Pizza raises dough for UK expansion

Five Guys records €1.1m lossesFive Guys records €1.1m losses

More weedkiller lawsuits but this time it’s not RoundupMore weedkiller lawsuits but this time it’s not Roundup


Lifestyle

Des O'Sullivan takes a look at Bill Wyman's Rolling Stones memorabiliaRolling Stones memorabilia going under the hammer

Katie Wright recaps all the top stories from the UK’s fashion capital.London Fashion Week: Everything you might have missed from the autumn/winter shows

I might have just stumbled on the key to child discipline — a calendar, an aquarium and a big lie.Learner Dad: 'We’re big into Cancel Discipline in our place'

The 31st Cork French Film Festival's opening night film Proxima was the French film nominee for Best Foreign Language Film Oscar.Full spectacle of French film at Cork French Film Festival

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »