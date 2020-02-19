News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Virus: Adidas and Puma warn over sales drop in China

Major sportswear brands such as Adidas have seen both production and sales impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Yui Mok
Emma Thomasson
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - 09:18 PM

German sportswear makers Adidas and Puma have warned the coronavirus outbreak is hurting business in China due to store closures and fewer Chinese tourists travelling and shopping in other markets.

Adidas and Puma make almost a third of their sales in Asia, a major growth market for the sporting goods industry in recent years. The region is also the main sourcing hub, with China a major producer for both companies.

Adidas said its business in the greater China area had dropped by about 85% year-on-year in the period since Chinese New Year on January 25. China accounted for 20% of Adidas sales in 2018.

Puma said it expected the virus outbreak to affect its sales and profits in the first quarter, but it still hoped to reach its targets for 2020, after reporting better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter, sending its shares up more than 8%.

Adidas said it had also seen lower shopper traffic, mainly in Japan and South Korea, but added it had not yet registered any major business impact beyond greater China.

It said it could not yet quantify the overall impact on its business for 2020, adding it would give more details when it publishes 2019 results in March.

Adidas sells its products from about 12,000 stores in China, most of them franchises, as well as

Puma said more than half of its stores in China were temporarily closed and the decline of Chinese tourism was also hurting other markets, especially in Asia

Puma chief executive Bjorn Gulden told a news conference that most of its factories were already operating again after the Chinese New Year, and outbound shipments had improved in the last four to five days as ports reopened.

“We should be able to fulfil February and March orders with a three-week delay,” he said.

Mr Gulden said if stores were still closed in four weeks then Puma might have to reconsider its 2020 guidance.

Reuters

