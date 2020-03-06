Virgin Media to pay €420,000 back to customers

Virgin Media is to pay more than €420,000 back to customers regarding a transparency issue in 2016 and 2017.

Approximately 24,000 customers were affected by the issue. The compensation works out at roughly €17 per person, with the refunds due by September 1.

In 2018, Comreg, the communications regulator, found Virgin Media failed to comply with rules governing the presentation of extra charges. There was also a concern about these charges, which relate to issues like late payments and unpaid direct debits.

In particular, Comreg was concerned about "transparency and accessibility of the contractual provisions relating to those tariffs."

Following a settlement, Virgin Media has now agreed to pay €421,000 back to 24,000 customers and to publish a price list in a prominent location on its website.

It has also agreed to amend the terms and conditions it issues to all customers to include a link to its price list.

A spokesperson for Virgin Media said they believe they deliver "confidence and transparency across all of our customer communications".

"ComReg’s notification takes account of measures that Virgin Media has already agreed to close out this dispute and these measures are not an admission of any liability on our part," they said.