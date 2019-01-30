NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Virgin Media and Vodafone top UK quarterly complaints tables

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 10:24 AM

Virgin Media has attracted the most complaints for both pay-TV and mobile phone services while Vodafone is the most complained-about broadband and landline provider, quarterly figures in the UK show.

Vodafone’s poor ranking for broadband and landline marks its first inclusion in Ofcom’s league tables for the two sectors after achieving a market share of more than 1.5%.

The quarterly report reveals the number of complaints made to Ofcom from July to September last year about providers in the home broadband, landline telephone, pay-monthly mobile and pay-TV markets.

Most of Virgin Media’s complaints were driven by contract issues and complaints handling, the regulator said.

Post Office was included for broadband for the first time and performed better than the industry average, while Sky, Tesco Mobile, EE and O2 continued to perform better than the industry averages for the services they offer.

Jane Rumble, Ofcom’s director of consumer policy, said: “With so much competition in telecoms and TV services, companies that are falling short need to make service quality and complaints handling their priority. Customers who aren’t happy with their provider can shop around and vote with their feet.”

- Press Association


