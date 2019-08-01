News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Vinyl and online sales behind solid 2018 performance for Golden Discs

Vinyl and online sales behind solid 2018 performance for Golden Discs
Golden Discs’ Chief Executive Stephen Fitzgerald.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 08:47 AM

Major growth in vinyl sales is behind a solid performance for Golden Discs last year.

The group reports turnover for the year to the end of December 2018 of €13.2m, giving them a profit of €192k for the year.

The company opened new stores in Navan, Kilkenny, Limerick and Dublin’s Liffey Valley Shopping Centre during the period and expects to announce two new store openings next month.

Golden Discs reported their vinyl sales went up more than 40% on previous year’s sales, while they also introduced more merchandise and apparel and extended headphone and hardware lines adding new premium brands.

“The vinyl renaissance and renewed interest in physical product shows no signs of abating,” said Golden Discs’ Chief Executive Stephen Fitzgerald.

“Ownership is an issue for many music fans. Consumers want to browse and shop physical product. Whether for superior sound quality or tangibility, our experience is that consumers want to own their own music.”

The company also reported strong growth in its online business and they will also launch a new app and loyalty program towards the end of the summer.

Despite the recent warm weather and accompanying slow-down in the retail sector, the company reports its year-to-date performance is in line with forecasts and expects continued growth on the back of an encouraging forthcoming release slate for Christmas trading.

READ MORE

Ryanair's dominance of airline industry in jeopardy because of 'aggressive competition', says expert

More on this topic

The maths equation that is dividing the internetThe maths equation that is dividing the internet

UK sees record number of anti-Semitic incidents in first half of 2019UK sees record number of anti-Semitic incidents in first half of 2019

Watchdog to review use of the term 'unlimited' by mobile phone firms in data plansWatchdog to review use of the term 'unlimited' by mobile phone firms in data plans

Barclays sees half-year profits surge 82%, but costs still to be cutBarclays sees half-year profits surge 82%, but costs still to be cut

Golden Discsretailrecordsmusic

More in this Section

Sterling slump: Boris Johnson playing with Brexit fireSterling slump: Boris Johnson playing with Brexit fire

Boost for Just Eat ahead of €9bn dealBoost for Just Eat ahead of €9bn deal

US Federal Reserve cuts interest rate for first time in more than a decadeUS Federal Reserve cuts interest rate for first time in more than a decade

Ryanair union voices 'concern' over potential job cutsRyanair union voices 'concern' over potential job cuts


Lifestyle

OUR world has changed dramatically. Technology permeates every facet of our lives.Learning points: Love thyself, but not to the point of narcissism

I have ‘just’ the one child and for years I felt down about it. I always felt slightly apologetic when asked about how many children I have and I would say ‘just the one.’ I grew to really dislike the word ‘just’!Mum’s the word: I have ‘just’ one child but also feel like I’m ‘just’ the luckiest mum

A TV documentary on the chilling realities of plastic pollution made ice-cream chain owner Jonathan Kirwan focus on more sustainability in his business, while at home it’s the little things that count, he tells Ellie O’Byrne.Parents for the planet: ‘By tackling the business we’d make a big difference’

I’d a lovely childhood. We grew up by the sea in Killiney, Dublin. I remember it being sunny all the time and ice-cream floats — my parents used to give us pints of Club Orange with a lump of ice-cream in it. Now they’d probably be illegal because of obesity but at the time we were fed on a staple diet of that stuff during the summer.3 Ages of Summer: Joanne McNally

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »