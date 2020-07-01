Vintners: Small number of pubs not complying 'exactly' with Covid-19 guidelines

The Vintners Federation says a small number of publicans are flouting Covid-19 reopening guidelines.

The Failte Ireland directives say customers should have a substantial meal and spend no more than 105 minutes at a table.

However, there’s some confusion over who should be policing the guidelines.

VFI Chief Executive, Padraig Cribben, says all publicans should be setting an example.

Mr Cribben says: "There are some, a very small number who are not complying exactly with the guidelines.

"Our exultation to them would be: 'Look the guidelines are there to be followed, they are for your own safety. They are for the public's safety.'

"The public in these instances are not being cooperative either and are flouting the guidelines."

Sanctions to be issued for pubs not obeying Covid-19 regulations

Hundreds of inspectors across the country could issue sanctions to pubs not following Covid-19 re-opening rules.

Around 5,000 checks have been carried out already.

Around 60% of pubs in Dublin opened their doors yesterday to customers following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Health and Safety Authority can inspect and cause issues for pubs that want to renew their licence.

Pubs may only open if they can serve a nine euro meal to customers, while tables can only be taken up for an hour and 45 minutes.

The Irish Times reports the rules are effectively self policed according to the Vintners Federation of Ireland.

