Video: Food deliveries using drones to begin in Dublin next month

By Alan Healy
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 09:56 AM

The first drone delivery of takeaway food will begin in Dublin next month.

Drone company Manna has confirmed they are partnering with Just Eat and takeaway company Camile Thai and Ben & Jerry's to provide food deliveries on a pilot basis to customers located in University College Dublin.

The company is aiming for deliveries to reach customers within three minutes. Customers in an appropriate area will see the option for delivery by drone on their Just Eat app. The food is loaded onto the drone and make its way to the destination.

The customers receive a notification once the drone is above their address and the food is lowered down in a box.

Manna CEO and founder Bobby Healy said drone delivery provides a faster, cleaner, safer, cheaper and higher quality alternative to road-based delivery. "We are excited about how that will improve the world."

Amanda Roche-Kelly, Managing Director Just Eat Ireland said they were delighted to be involved in the trials with Manna.

"Transforming the business of food delivery as we know it, this coming together of two complementary services will greatly improve the delivery experience for our customers and further adds to the countless ways we connect people with food, everywhere. We are just so proud to be Ireland’s first online food ordering and delivery platform to provide a commercial drone delivery offering to our customers.”

“This technology will transform online food marketplaces, restaurants, dark kitchens, and communities globally," Mr Healy added.

"The Irish Aviation Authority have been a tremendous help and guide over the past three years, working together we have ensured that our drones are extremely safe in all operating conditions. We look forward to working with regulators around the world as we bring this innovative technology to customers across the globe.”

