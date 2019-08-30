News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Veteran Eddie Wilson is new boss at Ryanair

Veteran Eddie Wilson is new boss at Ryanair
By Eamon Quinn
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 07:20 PM

Ryanair has turned to Eddie Wilson, a veteran executive of 22 years, as its new chief executive amid a tumult of strikes and stiffening competition and a tumbling share price that has shaken the airline.

Mr Wilson first joined the airline in late 1997 a few months after Ryanair sold its shares on stockmarkets for the first time. He will now take over from Michael O’Leary as the public face of Ryanair, though he will still report to Mr O’Leary.

Mr O’Leary will head the group that controls all its airline brands. Succession plans were disrupted this year when Peter Bellew, who had returned to Ryanair as chief operating officer, later left to join EasyJet. Ryanair has said it plans to sue Mr Bellew over joining a rival at short notice.

Mr Wilson, 55, has been in charge of negotiations with trades unions for the past two years as ‘chief people officer’. It has faced industrial action from unions in the UK, Spain and Portugal in recent weeks. Irish Travel Agents Association head Pat Dawson said that he hoped for “continued success for the Irish airliner, with passengers held firmly as their first priority”.

READ MORE

‘Rollercoaster’ week ahead for sterling and Irish shares and businesses

More on this topic

Eddie Wilson appointed as new Ryanair CEOEddie Wilson appointed as new Ryanair CEO

UK Ryanair flights take off as normal despite pilots’ strikeUK Ryanair flights take off as normal despite pilots’ strike

Ryanair pilots’ strike to go ahead in UK today after judge blocks legal challengeRyanair pilots’ strike to go ahead in UK today after judge blocks legal challenge

Ryanair shares dip as court allows for UK strikesRyanair shares dip as court allows for UK strikes

TOPIC: Ryanair

More in this Section

Community in Cork concerned as Apple subcontractor lays off 300 staffCommunity in Cork concerned as Apple subcontractor lays off 300 staff

Pernod plots expansion as Jameson drives growthPernod plots expansion as Jameson drives growth

Shares in Irish Ferries firm sink 5%Shares in Irish Ferries firm sink 5%

SMEs advised to prepare staff for Brexit layoffsSMEs advised to prepare staff for Brexit layoffs


Lifestyle

There is really nothing as soothing, reassuring or comforting in the realm of cooking and eating than a good chicken stock. It forms the base to all of the best soups, broths and gravies, can be used to give pasta dishes more depth and is the essential ingredient that will make or break a really good risotto.The Currabinny chefs make use of leftover chicken

I’m increasingly dismayed by the often ill-informed debate on climate change. For many, ‘stop eating meat’ is considered to be the solution to all our planetary and climate change ills. Farmers of all persuasions are being tarred with the same brush and vilified.Darina Allen's failsafe beef stew

From film to fashion, books to TV, our writers pick the best cultural highlights of the season.Hot 100: The biggest tickets for this autumn

It was always the plan that I should run the farm at Ballymaloe.This much I know: Rory Allen, Ballymaloe Grainstore

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »