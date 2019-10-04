An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to officially open Enterprise Ireland’s new office in Copenhagen today, highlighting the importance of the Nordic region for Irish companies.

The official opening will be held as part of a two-day visit to the Nordic region led by Mr Varadkar, which includes a meeting with the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

24 Enterprise Ireland client companies are participating on the trade visit.

The opening of Enterprise Ireland’s office in Copenhagen will serve to strengthen Irish business in Denmark and the wider Nordics region.

Exports by over 230 Enterprise Ireland clients to Denmark in 2018 reached over €370 million, an increase of 45% on 2017. Overall exports to the Nordic region reached €877 million in 2018, up 28.6% on the previous year.

Enterprise Ireland client exports to Denmark have grown particularly strongly in the area of high-tech construction.

Today I’m in Copenhagen to open the new @entirl office before going on to meet Mette Frederiksen pic.twitter.com/lwjwPGKL0s — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) October 4, 2019

For all of the hyperscale data centre projects in the Nordics, Irish companies have been the lead, design, build or fit-out contractors for these projects.

During the visit to Sweden and Copenhagen, Enterprise Ireland client companies are to announce new business wins:

Collen Construction announcement of involvement in building a Hyper scale Data Centre in Gavle, North of Stockholm. The value of the project is circa €100m.

Kingspan Insulation have just completed the build of their new factory in Jönköping, Sweden. This is the fifth Kooltherm factory in the world after Ireland, UK, Netherlands and Australia.

Dortek have won a €350,000 project at the new Ferring Pharma facility near Copenhagen airport, to be opened in 2020.

Marina Donohoe, Regional Director UK, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe & Russia, Enterprise Ireland said:

“Expanding Enterprise Irelands presence and resources in the Nordics region with the opening of our new Copenhagen office, which is in addition to our office in Stockholm, is yet another critical measure that we are undertaking to offset the impact of Brexit, and support Enterprise Ireland client companies more closely in Denmark.

Denmark and the wider Nordic region has proven its potential for Irish companies through the impressive growth we have seen in recent years and particularly in 2018 with 28.6% growth in Irish exports to the region. New companies looking to enter Denmark and Sweden can leverage the successful reputation existing Irish exporters have gained here.

Denmark is the leading digital economy in the EU and offers strong business opportunities in High Tech Construction Services, Automotive, Lifesciences, Clean Energy and Digital Technologies.

Copenhagen itself is a global leader in renewable energy and recycling with the aim to become the first carbon-neutral capital city by 2025.