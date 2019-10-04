News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Varadkar to officially open Enterprise Ireland’s new office in Copenhagen

Varadkar to officially open Enterprise Ireland’s new office in Copenhagen
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and talking to the media at Government Buildings Dublin as he announces Government Secure E.U. grant for Celtic Interconnector and important message on financial supports for Brexit. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 11:59 AM

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to officially open Enterprise Ireland’s new office in Copenhagen today, highlighting the importance of the Nordic region for Irish companies.

The official opening will be held as part of a two-day visit to the Nordic region led by Mr Varadkar, which includes a meeting with the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

24 Enterprise Ireland client companies are participating on the trade visit.

The opening of Enterprise Ireland’s office in Copenhagen will serve to strengthen Irish business in Denmark and the wider Nordics region.

Exports by over 230 Enterprise Ireland clients to Denmark in 2018 reached over €370 million, an increase of 45% on 2017. Overall exports to the Nordic region reached €877 million in 2018, up 28.6% on the previous year.

Enterprise Ireland client exports to Denmark have grown particularly strongly in the area of high-tech construction.

For all of the hyperscale data centre projects in the Nordics, Irish companies have been the lead, design, build or fit-out contractors for these projects.

During the visit to Sweden and Copenhagen, Enterprise Ireland client companies are to announce new business wins:

  • Collen Construction announcement of involvement in building a Hyper scale Data Centre in Gavle, North of Stockholm. The value of the project is circa €100m.
  • Kingspan Insulation have just completed the build of their new factory in Jönköping, Sweden. This is the fifth Kooltherm factory in the world after Ireland, UK, Netherlands and Australia.
  • Dortek have won a €350,000 project at the new Ferring Pharma facility near Copenhagen airport, to be opened in 2020.

Marina Donohoe, Regional Director UK, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe & Russia, Enterprise Ireland said:

“Expanding Enterprise Irelands presence and resources in the Nordics region with the opening of our new Copenhagen office, which is in addition to our office in Stockholm, is yet another critical measure that we are undertaking to offset the impact of Brexit, and support Enterprise Ireland client companies more closely in Denmark.

Denmark and the wider Nordic region has proven its potential for Irish companies through the impressive growth we have seen in recent years and particularly in 2018 with 28.6% growth in Irish exports to the region. New companies looking to enter Denmark and Sweden can leverage the successful reputation existing Irish exporters have gained here.

Denmark is the leading digital economy in the EU and offers strong business opportunities in High Tech Construction Services, Automotive, Lifesciences, Clean Energy and Digital Technologies.

Copenhagen itself is a global leader in renewable energy and recycling with the aim to become the first carbon-neutral capital city by 2025.

READ MORE

Irish rural communities to gain from EU plan to invest in digital villages

More on this topic

Taoiseach defends expense of Trump and Pence visitsTaoiseach defends expense of Trump and Pence visits

Varadkar meets Tonight Show host and 'absolute gentleman' Jimmy Fallon in New York Varadkar meets Tonight Show host and 'absolute gentleman' Jimmy Fallon in New York

Varadkar feeling the heat as 'defeatist' comments startel Fine Gael TDsVaradkar feeling the heat as 'defeatist' comments startel Fine Gael TDs

Varadkar open to confidence-and-supply agreement with FF even 'if the shoe was on the other foot'Varadkar open to confidence-and-supply agreement with FF even 'if the shoe was on the other foot'

Leo VaradkarCopenhagenTOPIC: Leo Varadkar

More in this Section

BP chief executive Bob Dudley retiresBP chief executive Bob Dudley retires

Efforts must be made to avoid US trade tariffs, warns IFAEfforts must be made to avoid US trade tariffs, warns IFA

Kerryman Bernard Looney to take over as chief executive of British PetroleumKerryman Bernard Looney to take over as chief executive of British Petroleum

Trump takes aim at Kerrygold and whiskey in tariffs extending to €250m in Irish dairy exports to US Trump takes aim at Kerrygold and whiskey in tariffs extending to €250m in Irish dairy exports to US


Lifestyle

More children are eating their veg – but how can fussy eaters be converted? Lisa Salmon talks to an expert to find out.9 ways to get picky children to eat more vegetables

Psychologist and expert Erik Bohjort outlines the best ways for parents to simply explain financial matters to young children.Ask an expert: How do I teach my child the value of money?

Katie Wright asks skin specialists for their advice on how to tackle common concerns.6 ways to keep your neck looking youthful, according to experts

What you eat and drink before or after exercise can make all the difference to your ability to drop unwanted pounds, says Peta Bee.Weight to go: How to reap the benefits to your exercise regimen

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »