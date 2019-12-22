News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Varadkar targets creation of 50,000 new jobs in 2020

Varadkar targets creation of 50,000 new jobs in 2020
By Press Association
Sunday, December 22, 2019 - 01:43 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says his government wants to create 50,000 extra jobs next year.

“Jobs will be gained, jobs will be lost, there’s always a certain amount of churn in the labour market, but we want to be in a position to create 50,000 new jobs next year,” Mr Varadkar said.

“That will deliver a new record high in terms of employment in Ireland.

“We know from the past year that the best way to reduce poverty, to create prosperity, to create opportunity, is to ensure that more people are at work and that people at work have well-paid, secure jobs with pension rights.

“We can never become complacent about our economy or complacent about job creation and we’re not going to allow that to happen. We’re going to continue to focus on jobs in the economy just as much as we did when the country was in recession.”

The number of people entering employment in 2018 increased by 63,000, bringing the total employed in Ireland up to 2.26 million.

In the last five years there has been a significant fall in the unemployment rate in skilled trades, from 13% in 2013 to 2.6% in 2018, according to SOLAS, the state’s Further Education and Training Authority.

READ MORE

Tesco ceases production at Chinese factory over alleged ‘forced’ labour

More on this topic

Irish-founded lighting company to float in LondonIrish-founded lighting company to float in London

Minimum wage set to increase early next yearMinimum wage set to increase early next year

Fastest rising jobs in Ireland for 2019 revealedFastest rising jobs in Ireland for 2019 revealed

Report forecasts Irish workers will get highest wage increases in EU next yearReport forecasts Irish workers will get highest wage increases in EU next year

CityIndustryIrelandLeo VaradkarTOPIC: Employment

More in this Section

Irish-founded lighting company to float in LondonIrish-founded lighting company to float in London

Objections halt €140m Glanbia cheese plantObjections halt €140m Glanbia cheese plant

Domino's pizza drivers must be treated as PAYE workers, court rulesDomino's pizza drivers must be treated as PAYE workers, court rules

Pinta Consulting has made two key promotions as it adds to the performance-boosting servicesPinta Consulting has made two key promotions as it adds to the performance-boosting services


Lifestyle

Welcome to Part I of The Munchies 2019, in which The Menu salutes some of the heroes and achievements of 2019. (Next week, Part II.)The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Ironically, as the world’s oceans increasingly bear the brunt of our environmental rampaging, seafood grows ever more popular and current trend du jour, ‘seacuterie’,nose-to-tail consumption of fish, including all manner of pickling, preservation and ageing techniques, is very much a conservationist response.Restaurant Review: Goldie in Cork city's Oliver Plunkett Street

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »