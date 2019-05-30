NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
US travel tech specialist to create 50 jobs in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 30, 2019 - 11:36 AM

A US tech company has announced today that it will create 50 highly skilled jobs at a new European Innovation Centre in Dublin.

Mobile and cloud software technology provider Deem has decided to create the jobs in Ireland as it looks to tap into the European market.

According to the company, Deem offers a suite of travel booking and management tools for corporate customers and travel management firms. It is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings – the world’s largest car rental provider.

Said John F. Rizzo, CEO and President, Deem:

“Dublin is the ideal location for our new European Innovation Centre. It’s a world-renowned hub for technology, innovation and excellence with an exceptional number of skilled workers, great international connections and a high standard of living."

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphrey added: “I am delighted to welcome Deem to Dublin. Ireland is well-established as a vibrant technology hub, and the opening of this new innovation centre in Dublin is a welcome addition to that landscape."

The announcement was supported by IDA Ireland.

