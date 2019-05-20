NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
US toy shop FAO Schwarz to open in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 20, 2019 - 02:37 PM

US toy shop FAO Schwarz is to open a flagship store in Dublin.

It is set to take up space on an entire floor of Arnotts Department Store.

It will house everything from plush stuffed animals to a walk-on piano keyboard - famously featured in the 1988 Tom Hanks film, Big.

The Dublin store will be the second location in Europe for the brand.

A spokesperson said jobs announcements will follow, with plans to open the store in October.

Donald McDonald, Managing Director at Brown Thomas and Arnotts, said that the opening of FAO Schwarz will "deliver theatre, wonderment and magic to our customers".

Jan-Eric Kloth, COO of the parent company of FAO Schwarz said that it "promises to be an adventure larger-than-life that sparks the imagination in all of us".

