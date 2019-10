Irish food and drink exporters will pay €91m more a year in taxes with new tariffs on EU goods entering the United States.

A government study says Ireland will pay more per head of population than any other EU state, according to the Sunday Business Post.

Irish butter, cheese and pork products are affected by the tariffs, along with cream liqueurs like Baileys.

The paper reports Kerrygold is going to increase its retail price to pay for the new import charges.