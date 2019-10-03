News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

US slap tariffs of up to 25% on Irish exports including dairy and pork

US slap tariffs of up to 25% on Irish exports including dairy and pork
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 08:28 AM

The United States has slapped tariffs of up to 25% on high-value Irish exports.

The Trump administration claims EU governments have illegally subsidised aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

Farmers and dairy industry bosses will be impacted by the news this morning.

Last night, officials in the United States dropped a list of goods being hit with tariffs of up to 25%.

Butter, cheese and yoghurt - along with pork products - all make the list.

It is a threat to firms like Ornua, which has developed a large market for brands like Kerrygold in the States.

Baileys and other Irish liqeurs also face a tariff hit.

But Irish whiskey exports from south of the border seem to have enjoyed a narrow escape.

US officials have slapped a 25% tariff on single-malt whiskies coming from the UK but not on whiskies exported from the Republic.

Aoife Clarke from Drinks Ireland Spirits says they are still disappointed.

"Our organisation represents the island of Ireland. Irish whiskey is an island of Ireland product," said Ms Clarke.

"So if you hit the north of Ireland, you hit the Republic of Ireland as well.

"It's not separated in that way so it's a very disappointing day."

READ MORE

NI agri-food sector will not have capacity to issue trade paperwork in no deal

More on this topic

Latest US and Chinese tariff hikes take effect in trade warLatest US and Chinese tariff hikes take effect in trade war

Tariffs on Chinese goods to US in force from todayTariffs on Chinese goods to US in force from today

Proposed tariff increase would make EU dairy products uncompetitive in this important marketProposed tariff increase would make EU dairy products uncompetitive in this important market

Trade wars could lead to world-wide recessionTrade wars could lead to world-wide recession

TOPIC: Trade wars

More in this Section

Warnings for Irish exports as WTO rules against EUWarnings for Irish exports as WTO rules against EU

Grafton shares fall 2% as it sells Plumbase in BritainGrafton shares fall 2% as it sells Plumbase in Britain

US plans to impose tariffs on EU imports in Airbus caseUS plans to impose tariffs on EU imports in Airbus case

Mike Ashley’s latest court fight with Rangers arouses judge’s concernMike Ashley’s latest court fight with Rangers arouses judge’s concern


Lifestyle

Now at this point you are thinking this lady lives in la la land and all kids are little jerks from time to time. I am really, really proud of my daughter Joan. I think she is the kindest and one of the most considerate kids I’ve ever known.Mum's the Word: I’m not just bragging about my daughter, I’m just really proud

There’s your ideal shopping, and then there’s the shopping you sometimes have to do. I think it’s important that people don’t beat themselves up. Even the most informed of us and the best-intentioned end up in a supermarket at ten o’clock at night and that’s ok; we’re all busy.Parents for the Planet: The climate strikes give me conflicting sentiments

Fiona Boniwell is an illustrator from London, but is now living in Kinsale where she will be one of the participants in the Co Cork town’s Words By Water literary festival over the weekend. Fiona originally studied fine art, but got into comic illustration when she first collaborated with writer Brendan O’Connell on the graphic novel Death’s New Lease on Life. The duo are currently working on the follow-up, Cerberus’ New Trick.A question of taste: Fiona Boniwell

Girl Band’s new album underlines their reputation as one of the most interesting groups in the Irish music scene, writes Eoghan O’SullivanStructure amidst the chaos: Girl Band solidifies the reputation of one Ireland's most interesting groups

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »