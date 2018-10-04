Home»Breaking News»business

US opens criminal probe into Denmark's top bank amid scandal

Thursday, October 04, 2018 - 04:33 PM

The US government has opened a criminal investigation into the flow of dirty money through the Estonian branch of Denmark's biggest bank, the lender said.

Danske Bank said it is "in dialogue" with the US Department of Justice, which had asked for information after an internal report at the bank detailed a massive amount of money laundering through its subsidiary, with some reportedly even linked to family members of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Danske's interim chief executive Jesper Nielsen said "it is too early to speculate on any outcome of the investigations".

The results of Danske Bank's internal investigation were published last month and found that some €200 billion flowing through the bank's accounts from 2007 to 2015 was suspicious.

Its chief executive resigned over the case.

READ MORE: Sean Gallagher firm in High Court dispute over heating system in Dublin premises

The findings prompted Denmark's financial regulator to reopen a probe and Danish prosecutors have started a criminal investigation.

The bank also said Danish regulators have ordered it to reassess its finances to make sure it has enough capital to cover any potential fines or other losses related to the scandal.

The bank said Denmark's Financial Supervisory Authority told them its solvency need should amount to at least 10 billion kroner (€1.3bn).

As a precaution, Danske Bank decided to discontinue a share buy-back programme as of Thursday.

The share buy-back for a total of 10 billion kroner (€1.3bn), with a maximum of 85 million shares, was due to end by February 1.

PA


KEYWORDS

Danske BankBanking

Related Articles

Update: Bank payments issue resolved, social welfare payments to be made today

Opinion: ‘What next?’ is the major question facing the ECB

Danish bank CEO quits amid money laundering scandal

Central Bank governor: ‘Bring back SSIAs to cool growth’

More in this Section

US stocks sink again as job gains send bond yields higher

Simon Coveney heads 'collective effort' to get Irish business Brexit ready

Over 200 jobs at risk as Asda closes North London depot

Dispute over threatened winding up order on Irish firm is settled


Breaking Stories

Theatre review: A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, Pavilion, Dun Laoghaire

Live music review: Ólafur Arnalds, Cork Opera House

Steps to bring lacklustre lawns back to life

Going nuts about nuts

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 15
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »