News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

US oil price plunge means the end of Trump's 'American shale' revolution

US oil price plunge means the end of Trump's 'American shale' revolution
In short, it’s a swift and brutal end to the shale revolution, which last year had US president Donald Trump proclaiming “American Energy Dominance”.
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - 06:30 PM

A historic crash in crude prices is driving US shale into full-on retreat with operators halting new drilling and shutting in old wells, moves that could cut output by 20% for the world’s biggest producer of oil and leave thousands of workers unemployed.

For shale companies, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude went from hunker-down-and-ride-it-out mode to crisis mode in just a few days, with many now unsure whether there will even be a market for their oil.

Some 1.75m barrels a day is at immediate risk of shutting down while the number of new wells being brought online is forecast to plunge almost 90% by the end of the year, according to IHS Markit.

In short, it’s a swift and brutal end to the shale revolution, which last year had US president Donald Trump proclaiming “American Energy Dominance”.

West Texas Intermediate crude prices turned negative for the first time in history on Monday, meaning at one point sellers had to pay buyers to take it away.

Then, the financial squeeze on the May contract spilled over to June and into the wider market, with prices now trading around $14 (€13) a barrel, well below the daily pumping cost in large swaths of America’s oil industry.

Even at $15, “everything back in the field, except the newest and most productive wells, is losing money on a cash-cost basis”, said Raoul LeBlanc, a Houston-based analyst at IHS Markit. “At this price you’ll start shutting in large amounts of production.”

Operators are switching off wells, retiring one in three drill rigs, abandoning fracking, laying off 51,000 workers, slashing salaries and even going bankrupt just six weeks after the latest price plunge began.

Now, with the coronavirus pandemic destroying demand, storage is just weeks away from filling up, a further factor choking back output.

Publicly-traded companies have axed over $31bn from drilling budgets, while distressed debt in the US energy sector has jumped to $190bn, up more than $11bn in less than a week.

- Bloomberg

READ MORE

Brent oil hits new 21-year low as coronavirus sends demand plummeting

More on this topic

Brent oil hits new 21-year low as coronavirus sends demand plummetingBrent oil hits new 21-year low as coronavirus sends demand plummeting

US crude oil at less than zero 'likely to have only limited effect on Irish pump price'US crude oil at less than zero 'likely to have only limited effect on Irish pump price'

Thousands in UK ‘were paid to use electricity on sunny day’Thousands in UK ‘were paid to use electricity on sunny day’

Brent oil collapses after rout in US oil marketsBrent oil collapses after rout in US oil markets


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Oil prices

More in this Section

Deal for €180m OPW-occupied office block goes through despite Covid-19 jittersDeal for €180m OPW-occupied office block goes through despite Covid-19 jitters

Donohoe: Recovery from Covid-19 crisis on jobs and exchequer will be 'gradual and partial'Donohoe: Recovery from Covid-19 crisis on jobs and exchequer will be 'gradual and partial'

US crude oil at less than zero 'likely to have only limited effect on Irish pump price'US crude oil at less than zero 'likely to have only limited effect on Irish pump price'

Apple plots largest expansion of App Store services into new markets since 2012Apple plots largest expansion of App Store services into new markets since 2012


Lifestyle

Take time to appreciate the joy of nature despite the constraints of the coronavirus restrictions.Life on the inside: 10 birds to spot from your window

An early 19th-century Irish walnut side table from a private collection in Connecticut is one of a number of Irish pieces at an online sale running at Sotheby's until today.Antiques: Irish table among highlights of New York sale

The books are a varied range of historical fiction and immigrant stories.Why you should read the nominees for the Women’s Prize for Fiction

Even during lockdown we care about the planet…Earth Day 2020: Why eco consciousness is the key dating trend right now

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »