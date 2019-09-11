News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

US lobby group fires warning over FDI levels

US lobby group fires warning over FDI levels
By Geoff Percival
Wednesday, September 11, 2019 - 06:39 PM

The representative organisation for US companies invested in Ireland has attacked the Government's reluctance to lower personal tax rate levels, coinciding with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe ruling out reductions in next month's budget.

In its pre-budget submission, the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland said a competitive personal tax regime is vital "as a means to retain and attract FDI [foreign direct investment]".

The Chamber said that Ireland's personal tax rate is among the highest among FDI competitor countries, when the higher marginal income tax rate of 52% is combined with PAYE/PRSI and USC - and is "uncompetitive for a traded economy reliant on a highly mobile labour market within Europe".

"While there is acute awareness of the Brexit threat, we view FDI - and US FDI, in particular - as a potential buffer for the Irish economy, which needs to be protected and nurtured," said Chamber president Mark Gantly.

"It is important for Ireland to recognise and act upon the opportunity that Brexit presents for FDI in Ireland. We have a unique offering and we must not lose sight of this among all of the Brexit uncertainty," he said.

The American Chamber also called for an acceleration of the Government's Project Ireland 2040 infrastructural improvements programme, saying a resolution of the country's infrastructure bottlenecks - including housing, roads and broadband - is "extremely urgent" if Ireland is to maintain its status as a 'go to' country for FDI.

More on this topic

What we can expect in Budget 2020What we can expect in Budget 2020

Finance Minister claims threat of no-deal Brexit has forced him into 'minimal' tax cutsFinance Minister claims threat of no-deal Brexit has forced him into 'minimal' tax cuts

Budget 2020: Donohoe expected to work on assumption of no-deal BrexitBudget 2020: Donohoe expected to work on assumption of no-deal Brexit

Warning on Government spending ‘slippages’Warning on Government spending ‘slippages’

Budget 2020TOPIC: Budget 2020

More in this Section

Mike Ashley insists ‘elevation’ on track but new auditor remains a mysteryMike Ashley insists ‘elevation’ on track but new auditor remains a mystery

Gary McGann loses tax appeal over €2.3m in 'gift' paymentsGary McGann loses tax appeal over €2.3m in 'gift' payments

Dublin Airport sets new record with 3.4 million passengers in AugustDublin Airport sets new record with 3.4 million passengers in August

Judge confirms the appointment of examiner to operator of Dublin cafes and gastropubJudge confirms the appointment of examiner to operator of Dublin cafes and gastropub


Lifestyle

It’s the next step on from a classic lemon drizzle.How to make Leiths lemon meringue cake

A perfect cake for tea time – or any time.How to make Leiths chocolate and orange marbled loaf cake

Inspired by Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off, Lauren Taylor is learning to bake.From cake to quiche: I baked for the very first time and here’s what happened

You must be ‘this’ tall to read this article. Luke Rix-Standing whizzes through the backstory of this fairground favourite.Thrilling through the ages: The fascinating history of the modern roller coaster

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »