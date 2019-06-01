NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
US justice department ‘preparing competition probe over Google’

Saturday, June 01, 2019 - 07:50 PM

The US justice department is readying an investigation of Google’s business practices and whether they violate competition law, according to reports.

The search giant was fined a record $2.72bn by European regulators in 2017 for abusing its dominance of the online search market.

Reports claimed an antitrust inquiry is being prepared in the US (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In the US, the federal trade commission carried out an antitrust investigation of Google, but closed it in 2013 without taking action.

Now, the American justice department has undertaken a probe of the company, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and Bloomberg News.

- Press Association

