US Federal Reserve cuts rates again

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 07:48 PM

The Federal Reserve is cutting rates for a second time this year while saying it is prepared to continue doing what it deems necessary to sustain US economic expansion.

The Fed’s move will reduce its benchmark rate by an additional quarter-point to a range of 1.75% to 2%.

The Fed’s key rate influences many consumer and business loans.

The economy appears durable in its 11th year of growth, with a still-solid job market and steady consumer spending.

But the Fed is trying to combat threats including uncertainties caused by President Donald Trump’s trade war with China, slower global growth and a slump in American manufacturing.

The Fed notes in its statement that “business fixed investment and exports have weakened”.

The Fed’s move is likely draw criticism from President Trump, who has attacked the institution and insisted that it slash rates more aggressively.

The Fed’s action was approved on a 7-3 vote, with two officials arguing to keep rates unchanged and one arguing for a bigger half-point cut.

It was the largest number of Fed dissents in three years.

- Press Association

