US drug firm Perrigo says it had legitimate expectation it would not face €1.64bn tax bill, court told

Perrigo, in its judicial review proceedings, claims Revenue had no right to raise the assessment and Perrigo had a legitimate expectation it would not do so. File image
Wednesday, June 03, 2020 - 01:54 PM

The hearing of a dispute over a €1.64bn tax assessment raised by the Revenue Commissioners on US drug company Perrigo has come before the High Court.

The case involves a “unique and complex” legitimate expectation claim by Perrigo that, as a result of words and conduct over some time, Revenue would not raise such an assessment, the court was told today.

A physical hearing of the case was due to open on this morning but was adjourned to this afternoon to allow the sides, at the request of Mr Justice Denis McDonald, take further instructions on whether the case should be heard remotely.

The judge expressed concern the numbers of people in court exceeded, by three, the 15 maximum fixed for the courtroom, the largest in the Four Courts, following a health risk assessment. He said, given the case was set down for eight days, it could be done more safely remotely and was particularly suitable for a remote hearing because it involves no oral evidence.

The sides expressed reservations about a remote rather than a physical hearing but said they would take instructions.

Following discussions with four journalists in court, an agreement was also reached the media could have remote access to a live transcript of the proceedings, with one journalist remaining in court.

The judge will be updated at 2pm today concerning whether and when the case will proceed physically or remotely.

Perrigo, in its judicial review proceedings, claims Revenue had no right to raise the assessment and Perrigo had a legitimate expectation it would not do so.

It wants the court to make orders quashing the assessment.

Purchase of Elan in 2013

In opposing the case, Revenue denies those claims and says Perrigo owes the €1.64bn because of its purchase of Irish pharma group Elan in 2013 and the sale by Elan eight months previously of its multiple sclerosis drug, Tysabri to Biogen, its partner in the drug’s development.

Perrigo bought Elan in 2013 by way of corporate inversion, involving foreign companies reversing themselves into Irish businesses to secure an Irish domicile and a lower corporate tax rate.

Because Biogen paid for Tysabri with an up-front sum and the promise of future royalties depending on sales, Revenue says it should have been treated as a capital gain, which would have been taxable at 33%.

Perrigo treated it as tradable income in its Irish tax return, subject to a 12.5% tax rate. It maintains this is consistent with how Elan reported the purchase and sale of intellectual property rights to medicines over two decades without challenge by Revenue.

Perrigo claims the Revenue treatment of Elan’s returns meant Perrigo had a “legitimate expectation” as a taxpayer it should be able to account for the Tysabri sale as trading income.

In exchanges today with Paul Sreenan SC, for Perrigo, Mr Justice McDonald said he would need clarity concerning exactly what representations were being relied upon by Perrigo in relation to its legitimate expectation claim.

Mr Sreenan said this was in many ways “a unique and complex” case in relation to legitimate expectation and that claim was being made, not just on the basis of representations but on conduct of Revenue over time and implied representations.

The case was essentially that, by words and conduct, Revenue accepted the applicant was engaged in a trade that involved the disposition of intellectual property, he said.

Mourners in Australia remember Carlow's Cian English as 'young man with glint in his eye'


