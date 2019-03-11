NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

US company claims Irish firm Amgen infringing cancer drug patent

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 03:27 PM
By Ann O'Loughlin

A US biotechnology company claims an Irish rival is infringing its patent on a widely used cancer treatment drug which sold more than $9bn worldwide in the three years up to 2017.

Genentech, which is headquartered in California, and part of the Roche Group, says Amgen Incorporated and Amgen Technology (Ireland), with its registered office in Pottery Road, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin, is infringing a protection certificate it enjoys on its patent for its product, Avastin. Amgen calls its biosimilar drug Mvasi.

File photo

Genentech is seeking an injunction from the High Court's commercial division over what it believes is Amgen's intention to stock and/or import its own product in Ireland for the purpose of supplying the US market. It is also seeking a declaration that the use of its product infringes its patent, along with damages.

Genentech says it learned from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website that Amgen had been authorised (by the FDA) to carry out certain activities in Ireland in relation to Mvasi which if carried out would infringe its protection certificate.

Genetech says it will suffer enormous harm if the injunction against Amgen is not granted.

Avastain was first used in the treatment of metastatic colon/rectal cancer and is now also used for lung, ovarian and cervical cancer, among others.

READ MORE: Trainee pilot injured in light aircraft crash near Waterford Airport

It contains the biological compound Bevacizumab which creates an antibody to slow down the growth of cancer tumours by starving them of oxygen and nutrients. The antibodies invention was first registered in the US in 1988 and is now patented in more than 40 countries, Genentech says.

The case was admitted to the Commercial Court list, on consent between the parties, by Mr Justice Robert Haughton today.

More on this topic

Suspended sentence for musician caught with over €21,000 of cannabis

Man coerced child into intercourse after sexualised games, court hears

Man, 70, jailed for possessing millions of indecent images and storing guns in UK bunker

Computer and documents seized during search of Patrick Quirke's home, court hears


KEYWORDS

CourtBiotech

More in this Section

Ryanair locks British investors out as Brexit looms

Index shows growth in construction sector

French tycoon facing trial over arbitration package linked to Adidas sale

Laying blocks for rapid success in building semi-detached homes


Lifestyle

What to entertain the kids this bank holiday weekend? Explorium could be the answer

From mushroom drinks to aura photography: All the wellness trends from South by Southwest

How to reset your fitness mindset if you’ve lost your gym mojo

6 ways to not kill your plants if you’re a millennial who can’t keep anything alive

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »