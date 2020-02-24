News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

US company Cargill injects new blood into 'fake meat' food market

US company Cargill injects new blood into 'fake meat' food market
Tom Polansek
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 03:02 PM

US conglomerate Cargill will launch plant-based hamburger patties and ground “fake meat” products in April, the company has said, challenging Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods for sales in grocery stores, cafeterias and restaurants.

The entry of Cargill, one the world’s largest privately held companies in the world, in the market for imitation meat highlights the growing popularity of plant-based foods and expectations that consumers will continue to gobble up meat substitutes.

The 155-year-old company presents new competition for startups Beyond Meat and privately held, Silicon Valley-based Impossible Foods.

Major meat companies including Tyson Foods and WH Group’s Smithfield Foods also sell plant-based products.

Demand for meat alternatives has soared as consumers add plant-based protein to their diets for health reasons and out of concern for animal welfare and environmental damage from livestock farming.

Cargill plans to employ its decades-long experience handling ingredients and buying crops to produce private-label products more efficiently than competitors.

“We believe we’re uniquely positioned to be very effective and efficient in the supply chain,” said Elizabeth Gutschenritter, managing director of Cargill’s alternative protein team.

Cargill will offer customers soy protein or pea protein-based patties and ground products, which can be made into tacos, spaghetti sauce or other dishes. Retailers will be able to sell the products under their own labels.

READ MORE

Jim Power: Britain's renewed Brexit hardline should concern us all

Beyond Meat products are made from pea protein, while Impossible Foods uses soy protein.

“On both, we’re competing,” Ms Gutschenritter said.

“We are offering a portfolio that will encompass both pea and soy formulations.” North American pea-protein producer Puris is a supplier to Cargill and Beyond Meat. Cargill has announced investments of $100m (€92m) in Puris since January 2018 and benefited from the investment due to limited supplies of pea protein, Ms Gutschenritter said.

Cargill is better known for trading crops like corn and soybeans around the world and supplying ground beef than producing plant-based foods.

The company said it has invested $7bn in animal protein in the last five years. 

By comparison, investments in alternative proteins are in the “low single digit percentages,” Ms Gutschenritter said.

- Reuters

READ MORE

Housing can lay foundations for growth and is key to retaining staff

More on this topic

Complaints about live mice among 3,460 issues raised by consumers with FSAI last yearComplaints about live mice among 3,460 issues raised by consumers with FSAI last year

Colm O'Regan: Dear Potato People, I will front your campaignColm O'Regan: Dear Potato People, I will front your campaign

Michelle Darmody: The best time of year to buy blood orangesMichelle Darmody: The best time of year to buy blood oranges

The Irish Examiner View: Independent food producers too valuable to loseThe Irish Examiner View: Independent food producers too valuable to lose

FoodFake meatTOPIC: Food

More in this Section

Ireland's two-tier tourism industry continuesIreland's two-tier tourism industry continues

Pivotal week ahead for Irish business supply chains as coronavirus spread continuesPivotal week ahead for Irish business supply chains as coronavirus spread continues

Environment Secretary refuses to rule out chlorinated chicken in UKEnvironment Secretary refuses to rule out chlorinated chicken in UK

Caseys Furniture and Cork English College top winners at Cork Business of the Year AwardsCaseys Furniture and Cork English College top winners at Cork Business of the Year Awards


Lifestyle

While love was in the air earlier this month, An Garda Síochána has warned daters of the potential dangers of looking for love online.Making Cents: Online daters can risk more than just their heart

It’s natural to worry if your kids keep picking up colds and tummy bugs at nursery or school.Can I prevent my children getting sick so often?

Right from Steve Cooney’s first didgeridoo note on the opening track of their third album, Dublin-based seven-piece the Bonny Men command their audience’s absolute attention.Album Review: The Bonny Men - The Broken Pledge

Dan Snaith has carved a niche in electronic music as the thinking person's purveyor of twinkling beats.Album Review: Caribou, Suddenly

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »