News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

US-China trade deal ‘to do little for world economy’

US-China trade deal ‘to do little for world economy’
By Eamon Quinn
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 07:25 PM

The two main US stock indices — the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones — traded at new record highs as President Donald Trump hailed completing ‘phase 1’ of a trade deal between the US and China as “a momentous step”.

But European stock markets were more subdued amid investor scepticism the deal will do much to boost the world economy and support exports from countries including Germany and Ireland.

China has agreed to buy $200bn (€179bn) of US goods, including agricultural, manufacturing, and energy goods over the next two years, President Trump said at a White House presentation with leading Chinese government ministers.

But the trade dispute effectively drags on with billions worth of imports from China still subject to stinging tariffs until the second phase of any peace accord is agreed, experts say. Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online broker IG, said the deal will likely do little to boost the world economy and full “removal of the Chinese tariffs feels further away than ever”.

“While the deal will almost certainly help the US economy through increased Chinese demand, the decision to retain tariffs on Chinese imports does highlight a continued America first deal which seeks to benefit US growth at the expense of global prosperity,” Mr Mahony said.

The Dax in Frankfurt and the Cac-40 indices in Paris closed lower, while London’s Ftse-100 gained as sterling fell. Investors saw a fall in UK inflation as boosting the chances the Bank of England will cut interest rates.

Expectations for a UK rate cut have risen in the past week following comments by a number of Bank of England policymakers.

READ MORE

Shannon Airport confident of return to passenger growth in 2020

More on this topic

Prices law takes the fizz out of champagnePrices law takes the fizz out of champagne

Hogan flexes commission muscle against Trump tariffsHogan flexes commission muscle against Trump tariffs

US tariffs will pose significant challengesUS tariffs will pose significant challenges

US suspends tariff hike on some Chinese imports after trade talksUS suspends tariff hike on some Chinese imports after trade talks

TOPIC: Trade wars

More in this Section

IDA warning after five years of regional growthIDA warning after five years of regional growth

Shannon Airport confident of return to passenger growth in 2020Shannon Airport confident of return to passenger growth in 2020

Soaring gold price leads to a refining boomSoaring gold price leads to a refining boom

German GDP growth slow; Weakest expansion rate since 2013German GDP growth slow; Weakest expansion rate since 2013


Lifestyle

Eimear Maguire is an artist and the owner of Dollybirds Art.Design/Life: Meet Eimear Maguire, artist and owner of Dollybirds Art

Roisin Burke cast her fears aside and found sleeping precariously on a cliff edge in North Wales deeply relaxingFancy a holiday sleeping on the edge of a cliff?

For activist, Martha Farrell, the impact of climate change on the Maharees tombolo is indicative of a global crisis.‘We have 12 years before runaway climate change’

How can we help our children to be happy, asks Richard Hogan.Face off: Don’t compare your child to others

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »