Update: Indeed staff working from home are set to return to their Dublin office

Staff at the Dublin tech recruitment firm Indeed are set to return to work in their offices early next week.

Hundreds of staff had been told to work from home yesterday after it emerged a worker in their Singapore office may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The company employs more than 1,000 people in Ireland and staff were informed in an email that the worker in Singapore may have been exposed to coronavirus after their family members visited a facility caring for a coronavirus patient.

However, the family members have tested negative for the coronavirus.

As an extra precaution, Indeed undertook a deep cleaning of their offices in Dublin, Sydney and Singapore.

"With today’s news, we anticipate all employees who have been working from home will return to their offices early next week," the company said in a statement.

"We would like to thank them for their cooperation, patience and understanding as this situation evolved."