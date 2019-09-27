Up to 2,000 jobs in immediate danger at Bord na Móna, claim unions

Unions claim up to 2,000 jobs are in immediate danger in Bord na Móna.

The Group of Unions - SIPTU, CONNECT, UNITE - claim the future of the company is "dire" and bad news for staff is expected next month.

The unions say an urgent 'just transition' programme is needed, to help the company move away from peat-burning.

Willie Noone, Bord na Móna Group of Unions secretary, says immediate action is needed.

"For the past number of weeks, the GOU have been working tirelessly to protect the conditions and jobs of almost 2000 workers who currently work in the company and to ensure that those who wish to voluntarily leave can do so with dignity and respect," said Mr Noone.

"Although the GOU has insisted that recent threats to make workers compulsorily redundant will not be accepted, the company has said that it is now in a financially precarious position and will have no option but to take unpopular and decisive action, probably within a month."

"The GOU is actively re-engaging with politicians of all parties as it is clear that a resolution to the crisis is in the political arena and, if not resolved, will have devasting consequences for thousands of current employees as well as former workers who depend on Bord na Mόna pensions."