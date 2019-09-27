News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Up to 2,000 jobs in immediate danger at Bord na Móna, claim unions

Up to 2,000 jobs in immediate danger at Bord na Móna, claim unions
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 05:42 PM

Unions claim up to 2,000 jobs are in immediate danger in Bord na Móna.

The Group of Unions - SIPTU, CONNECT, UNITE - claim the future of the company is "dire" and bad news for staff is expected next month.

The unions say an urgent 'just transition' programme is needed, to help the company move away from peat-burning.

Willie Noone, Bord na Móna Group of Unions secretary, says immediate action is needed.

"For the past number of weeks, the GOU have been working tirelessly to protect the conditions and jobs of almost 2000 workers who currently work in the company and to ensure that those who wish to voluntarily leave can do so with dignity and respect," said Mr Noone.

"Although the GOU has insisted that recent threats to make workers compulsorily redundant will not be accepted, the company has said that it is now in a financially precarious position and will have no option but to take unpopular and decisive action, probably within a month."

"The GOU is actively re-engaging with politicians of all parties as it is clear that a resolution to the crisis is in the political arena and, if not resolved, will have devasting consequences for thousands of current employees as well as former workers who depend on Bord na Mόna pensions."

READ MORE

Hundreds gather for funeral of Irish man who died alone in London

More on this topic

Stripe raises extra $250m for expansion pushStripe raises extra $250m for expansion push

Roche Pharma redundancies to be completed by next JuneRoche Pharma redundancies to be completed by next June

Brewer 'pours heart and soul' into creating perfect tipple to celebrate getting wedBrewer 'pours heart and soul' into creating perfect tipple to celebrate getting wed

US engineering firm to create 200 jobs as it unveils €4.5m investment in Cork officeUS engineering firm to create 200 jobs as it unveils €4.5m investment in Cork office

TOPIC: Employment

More in this Section

More than 100 former Thomas Cook staff take legal action against collapsed firmMore than 100 former Thomas Cook staff take legal action against collapsed firm

Bord Gáis announces 4% reduction in household energy pricesBord Gáis announces 4% reduction in household energy prices

British Gas forced to pause pay cuts to contractorsBritish Gas forced to pause pay cuts to contractors

Stocks rise, oil falls on Trump and trade talkStocks rise, oil falls on Trump and trade talk


Lifestyle

Manners maketh the man.11 things you’ll only know if you’re way too polite for your own good

Grab a blanket and a mug of something hot, and settle down with one of these thrilling reads.We’ve reviewed some of the best new thriller and crime novels to read during autumn evenings

The desert nation hopes to attract millions more tourists, and will exempt them from some – but only some – of its laws.As Saudi Arabia announces first tourist visas, here’s what foreign visitors need to know

Peter Dowdall casts an eye over blooms and events that come into their own from September onwards.Autumn is blooming with gardening events

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »