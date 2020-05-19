Up to 1,000 jobs could potentially be cut at Cork and Dublin airports

Staff at Cork and Dublin airports have been told by management that up to 1,000 jobs could potentially be lost due to the impact of Coveid-19 on global air travel.

The Daa briefed all staff at lunchtime today telling them the drastic reduction in air passengers numbers means the company must reduce front line employee numbers.

While the chief executive Dalton Phillips did not state specifically what cuts in employee numbers would be imposed he said the last time both Cork and Dublin airports handled just 21 million passengers they had 750 to 1,000 fewer employees.

Approximately 3,500 staff are employed in the DAA which includes both airports and its travel retail subsidiary ARI which has outlets in Europe, North America, the Middle East, India and Asia-Pacific.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the Daa was set up to handle about 33 million passengers per year in Dublin and 2.6 million passengers per year in Cork. However, traffic in 2021 could be as low as about 21 million passengers at Dublin and Cork airports next year, compared to 35.5 million passengers last year.

Approximately 250 staff are employed at Cork Airport which is likely to handle just 900,000 passengers this year. It is estimated that it could take three to four years for passenger numbers at Cork to return to 2019 levels.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner today, the airport said: “Cork Airport has briefed staff and will now engage with its employees and staff representatives in relation to the cost reduction measures required to address the economic crisis that is affecting businesses throughout the aviation sector. We are not making any further public comment at this time.”

Staff were told that details of a voluntary redundancy scheme will be outlined next week.