News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

University of Limerick appoints new media officers

University of Limerick appoints new media officers
Alan Owens and Andrew Carey, new communications officers with University of Limerick.
By Joe Dermody
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 06:30 PM

Journalists Alan Owens and Andrew Carey have been appointed as communications officers at University of Limerick.

Alan Owens, formerly of Limerick Leader newspaper, has been appointed communications officer. Andrew Carey, formerly of the Limerick Post, has been appointed corporate communications officer.

Alan holds a BA and MA from UL. He brings significant experience at local, regional and national level with the Limerick Leader, and was a contributor to radio during his career. He was recently assistant editor at the Limerick Leader.

His role at UL is largely an external one, dealing with press queries, media relations and developing PR campaigns.

Andrew holds an MA in Marketing and Management Strategy from Limerick Institute of Technology and was a senior reporter for 15 years in the Limerick Post, while also contributing to regional and national media.

His role will focus on corporate communications, helping to deliver the university’s message to internal and external audiences and stakeholders.

READ MORE

20 companies in South East Cork roll out jobs at SECAD Jobs Fair 2019

More on this topic

Cork Farmer focuses on increasing milk yield and reducing workload with Eornagold Cork Farmer focuses on increasing milk yield and reducing workload with Eornagold

Mind games: Ireland’s Conor Murray on managing stress through mindfulnessMind games: Ireland’s Conor Murray on managing stress through mindfulness

Irishwoman appointed to global diversity roleIrishwoman appointed to global diversity role

Top Cork engineering consultant to lead UK industry groupTop Cork engineering consultant to lead UK industry group

UL

More in this Section

Johnson & Perrott Cork car dealership posts operating profit of €4.6mJohnson & Perrott Cork car dealership posts operating profit of €4.6m

Phil Hogan looks set to be nominated for EU Trade CommissionerPhil Hogan looks set to be nominated for EU Trade Commissioner

International institutional investor acquires Cork city centre's Half Moon Street developmentInternational institutional investor acquires Cork city centre's Half Moon Street development

Cork economy faces 'monumental failure' from stalled spendingCork economy faces 'monumental failure' from stalled spending


Lifestyle

Aileen O’Reilly looks at ways to turn back the clock without going under the knife Gone are the scary old days of the full facelift complete with the omnipresent dread that telltale staple marks might ruin your freshly ironed visage.Glowing results: How to turn back the clock without going under the knife

They first connected through the social media site, Bebo, and 14 years later Susan Buckley and Danny McCarthy tied the knot.Wedding of the Week: A connection made on social media

Helen O’Callaghan says it’s vital boys are signed up for vaccine.Save your son: HPV jab offers vital protection for boys

At certain times during my cycle I can’t sleep without having an orgasm.Sex Advice: I can’t sleep unless I’ve had an orgasm

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »