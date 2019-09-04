University of Limerick appoints new media officers

Journalists Alan Owens and Andrew Carey have been appointed as communications officers at University of Limerick.

Alan Owens, formerly of Limerick Leader newspaper, has been appointed communications officer. Andrew Carey, formerly of the Limerick Post, has been appointed corporate communications officer.

Alan holds a BA and MA from UL. He brings significant experience at local, regional and national level with the Limerick Leader, and was a contributor to radio during his career. He was recently assistant editor at the Limerick Leader.

His role at UL is largely an external one, dealing with press queries, media relations and developing PR campaigns.

Andrew holds an MA in Marketing and Management Strategy from Limerick Institute of Technology and was a senior reporter for 15 years in the Limerick Post, while also contributing to regional and national media.

His role will focus on corporate communications, helping to deliver the university’s message to internal and external audiences and stakeholders.