United Airlines announces new year-round Dublin to San Francisco service

United Airlines is to operate a new, year-round, daily nonstop service between Dublin Airport and its hub at San Francisco from next summer.

The airline will operate its new route with a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from June 6, 2020.

The new daily service will depart Dublin at 11.50am, arriving in San Francisco at 14.20pm.

The return flight will depart San Francisco at 15.55pm and arrive in Dublin Airport at 9.45am the following day.

Dublin Airport Managing Director, Vincent Harrison, said:

“United is a valued customer serving Dublin Airport for more than two decades and we are particularly delighted to see it adding a fourth destination to its route network next summer."

“San Francisco is the global tech centre of the world and many of the companies based there have offices in Ireland.

This new route will further grow tourism and trade between Ireland and the US and provide greater choice and flexibility for both business and leisure passengers. We will work closely with United’s management team to ensure this new service is a success in both directions.

Dublin will be United Airline's seventh gateway in Europe, as the airline also flies to Amsterdam, Munich, Paris, and Zurich.

United will be the second airline to operate this route non-stop, as Aer Lingus has flown a year-round service between Dublin and San Francisco since 2014, using an Airbus A330.

United’s Vice President of International Network, Patrick Quayle, said:

“Dublin and Silicon Valley are two regions synonymous with big tech."

“Many global tech companies have a major footprint in both regions, and they need a carrier with an extensive worldwide network to help conveniently connect their business.

"As the only US airline to serve Ireland from the West Coast, United is uniquely suited to provide the connectivity these companies and economies need to continue thriving.”

United Airlines also operates services from Dublin to Chicago, Newark, and Washington D.C.