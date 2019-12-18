News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

United Airlines announces new year-round Dublin to San Francisco service

United Airlines announces new year-round Dublin to San Francisco service
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 04:29 PM

United Airlines is to operate a new, year-round, daily nonstop service between Dublin Airport and its hub at San Francisco from next summer.

The airline will operate its new route with a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from June 6, 2020.

The new daily service will depart Dublin at 11.50am, arriving in San Francisco at 14.20pm.

The return flight will depart San Francisco at 15.55pm and arrive in Dublin Airport at 9.45am the following day.

Dublin Airport Managing Director, Vincent Harrison, said:

“United is a valued customer serving Dublin Airport for more than two decades and we are particularly delighted to see it adding a fourth destination to its route network next summer."

“San Francisco is the global tech centre of the world and many of the companies based there have offices in Ireland.

This new route will further grow tourism and trade between Ireland and the US and provide greater choice and flexibility for both business and leisure passengers. We will work closely with United’s management team to ensure this new service is a success in both directions.

Dublin will be United Airline's seventh gateway in Europe, as the airline also flies to Amsterdam, Munich, Paris, and Zurich.

United will be the second airline to operate this route non-stop, as Aer Lingus has flown a year-round service between Dublin and San Francisco since 2014, using an Airbus A330.

United’s Vice President of International Network, Patrick Quayle, said:

“Dublin and Silicon Valley are two regions synonymous with big tech."

United Airlines announces new year-round Dublin to San Francisco service

“Many global tech companies have a major footprint in both regions, and they need a carrier with an extensive worldwide network to help conveniently connect their business.

"As the only US airline to serve Ireland from the West Coast, United is uniquely suited to provide the connectivity these companies and economies need to continue thriving.”

United Airlines also operates services from Dublin to Chicago, Newark, and Washington D.C.

READ MORE

Charity warns of critical lack of affordable housing as tenants face record rents

More on this topic

Dublin Airport sees first monthly drop in passenger numbers since March 2014Dublin Airport sees first monthly drop in passenger numbers since March 2014

Dublin Airport welcomes 15 new services this winter but reports seat capacity declineDublin Airport welcomes 15 new services this winter but reports seat capacity decline

Doubts raised over reason Heathrow fumes flight was diverted to DublinDoubts raised over reason Heathrow fumes flight was diverted to Dublin

Commission rules for 11% reduction in passenger fees at Dublin AirportCommission rules for 11% reduction in passenger fees at Dublin Airport

United AirlinesFLightDublinSan FranciscoTOPIC: Dublin Airport

More in this Section

Number of Irish vegetable farmers halves as falling prices make industry 'barely viable'Number of Irish vegetable farmers halves as falling prices make industry 'barely viable'

Republic of Work teams up with students for SVP initiativeRepublic of Work teams up with students for SVP initiative

Business Movers: Six appointees who start 2020 in challenging new rolesBusiness Movers: Six appointees who start 2020 in challenging new roles

Charity warns of critical lack of affordable housing as tenants face record rentsCharity warns of critical lack of affordable housing as tenants face record rents


Lifestyle

Just a few days to go until the big Christmas Dinner. Stop — allow yourself to slow down for a few minutes. Ask yourself, on a scale of one to 10 how vital is it to dash to the shops once again to buy those last few things?Darina Allen: Have a zero waste household this Christmas with these leftover ideas

The new industry trend predictions are in. Liz Connor takes a look.From mobility training to greener kit: Will these be 2020’s biggest fitness and wellness trends?

Lauren Taylor combines a history-filled city break with some mountain air.Is Bosnia Europe’s best-kept budget ski secret? Discovering the city and slopes of Sarajevo

New low-cost flights make it possible to explore this iconic American city in a few days, says Ryan Hooper.Art, culture and empanadas: Can you fit Miami into a long weekend?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »