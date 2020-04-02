News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Unite continues British Airways talks over coronavirus threat to jobs

By Press Association
Thursday, April 02, 2020 - 09:55 AM

Talks are continuing on Thursday over the fate of thousands of British Airways workers who face being laid off because of the coronavirus crisis.

The airline, which has grounded much of its fleet, has been in negotiations with the Unite union all week.

Cabin crew, ground staff, engineers and head office staff are likely to have their jobs suspended but redundancies are not expected.

Unite’s priority is always to communicate with our members, who are very anxious at this time but who understand the work that Unite is doing to protect jobs, incomes and futures

A Unite spokesman said: “Unite has been working around the clock to protect thousands of jobs and to ensure the UK comes out of this unprecedented crisis with a viable aviation sector.

“Talks with British Airways are ongoing and Unite’s priority is always to communicate with our members, who are very anxious at this time but who understand the work that Unite is doing to protect jobs, incomes and futures.”

BA said talks were continuing.

Nadine Houghton, national officer of the GMB union, said: “GMB members working for BA are relieved to finally be nearing some sort of certainty after what has been an extremely worrying time.

“GMB and our sister union Unite have fought hard to secure members’ terms, conditions and job security. We believe the current deal, which is nearing its conclusion, secures this.

“But there are significant challenges for the aviation industry and whilst the current deal gives security for BA staff now, the Government can’t take its eye off the ball.

“We are calling for more Government intervention to protect the livelihoods of many more workers across the sector.”

