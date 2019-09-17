News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Uniphar eyeing Nordic and Baltic acquisitions

Uniphar eyeing Nordic and Baltic acquisitions
By Geoff Percival
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 06:25 PM

Irish pharmacy and healthcare services group Uniphar is understood to be eyeing acquistions in the Nordic and Baltic regions, with at least one purchase possible before the end of the year.

The company last month completed its first acquisition - specialist international pharmaceuticals supplier Durbin - since raising €135m through its IPO in July. While some of those funds will also go to reducing its debt levels, Uniphar is actively seeking acquisitons to boost its international presence.

In recent years, the owner of the Life and Allcare retail pharmacy chains has boosted its wholesale, distribution and supply divisions through the purchase of Sisk Healthcare and Cahill May Roberts.

It is believed that any deal being lined up would surround Uniphar's strongly performing and key commercial and clinical division, which acts as a value-added support services go-between linking pharmaceutical product manufacturers and their customers.

Uniphar's first set of financial results as a publicly-quoted company - covering the six months to the end of June - show it generated revenues of €800.6m, 20% higher than in the corresponding period last year.

Profit before tax and exceptional items surged by 175% to €13.8m.

"The successful IPO in July provides a platform for a steady growth trajectory," said group chief executive Ger Rabbette.

"We are on a firm footing for the second half of the year, going into 2020 and the next stage of our planned development in delivering our five-year strategy," he said.

READ MORE

Irish museum named among finalists for title of World's Leading Tourist Attraction

More on this topic

Aughinish Alumina revenues up despite sanctionsAughinish Alumina revenues up despite sanctions

Datalex claims to be well-positioned for sustainable profit growthDatalex claims to be well-positioned for sustainable profit growth

€17m Demeter project will digitally transform Europe's agrifood sector€17m Demeter project will digitally transform Europe's agrifood sector

Improving employee experience is hard - but ignore it at your perilImproving employee experience is hard - but ignore it at your peril

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

No sign of UK households stockpiling ahead of Brexit, figures suggestNo sign of UK households stockpiling ahead of Brexit, figures suggest

Over 350 workers let go temporarily in Tipp 'as a direct result of the ongoing illegal blockade'Over 350 workers let go temporarily in Tipp 'as a direct result of the ongoing illegal blockade'

State and Apple's joint appeal over €13bn tax bill to be heard in Luxembourg todayState and Apple's joint appeal over €13bn tax bill to be heard in Luxembourg today

Investors not sold on H&M revenue growth figuresInvestors not sold on H&M revenue growth figures


Lifestyle

Whether you’re into a ‘no make-up make-up’ look or jet black lipstick, LFW had it all.These are the biggest beauty looks from a vampy London Fashion Week

It will take you out of your beauty comfort zone, but is remarkably easy to pull off.London Fashion Week: This top make-up artist wants you to ditch your cat-eye for a ‘blue fade’

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a 20-something man who isn’t having any luck meeting women in bars and clubs.Ask a counsellor: ‘Neither me or my mates have had a date for years – what are we doing wrong?’

As Aussie beer and cider brand Gayle launches in the UK, Abi Jackson finds out more from co-founder Virginia Buckworth.‘Brewed with love’: How new Aussie brand Gayle is putting ‘gay ale’ on the world drinks map

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »