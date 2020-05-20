News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Unions vow to fight Ryanair pay cuts claiming bosses expect quick recovery after pandemic

Unions vow to fight Ryanair pay cuts claiming bosses expect quick recovery after pandemic
By Conor Humphries
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 05:05 PM

Several Ryanair trade unions say they will resist an attempt to cut pay and conditions for a five-year period, citing management promises of a swift recovery from the coronavirus crisis and the fact its CEO has committed to a pay cut for just one year.

Europe’s largest low-cost airline plans to cut 3,000 pilots and cabin crew and reduce pay by up to 20% to deal with the crisis which has grounded almost all of its flights until July.

In a letter sent by the airline to several unions, seen by Reuters, Ryanair said it was in a “battle for long-term survival”.

But unions in key markets, including Ireland, Britain, Spain, Italy and Belgium, told members the measures contradicted guidance to investors.

Ryanair said this week it saw “significant opportunities” from the crisis and forecast it would “emerge stronger”. CEO Michael O’Leary said he hoped 2019 passenger levels would return in 2021, with ticket prices recovering in 2022.

“These statements do not come from an airline that is fighting for its survival,” the Belgian Cockpit Association said. Ryanair will “likely be one of the big winners of the after-crisis”, a memo to members said.

British union BALPA accused Ryanair in a memo of taking advantage of the crisis “to lower long-term costs irrespective of when the pandemic is over”. Several unions said they wanted guarantees that if they accept pay cuts, redundancies would be avoided. The Belgian union called for Ryanair to cut hours for all pilots to avoid the job losses.

Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair’s main airline unit, said there were signs of “blind optimism” from unions, which he said did not understand Ryanair had to be prudent as it had no one to bail it out if the situation deteriorated. 

He said unions had yet to make a counter offer to the five-year pay proposal. He said the negotiation process was not over, but would have to be completed in the coming weeks.

Reuters 

More on this topic

Job losses in Dublin as Ryanair announce 250 people let go Job losses in Dublin as Ryanair announce 250 people let go

Ryanair see 99.6% drop in passengers as flights groundedRyanair see 99.6% drop in passengers as flights grounded

Ryanair announces 3,000 pilot and cabin crew jobs may be lostRyanair announces 3,000 pilot and cabin crew jobs may be lost

Ryanair warns of lay-offs over coronavirus outbreakRyanair warns of lay-offs over coronavirus outbreak


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

RyanairaviationunionscoronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Ryanair

More in this Section

Facebook launches Shops as new online retail space for small businessesFacebook launches Shops as new online retail space for small businesses

ESRI: New house builds to fall this year in Covid-19 falloutESRI: New house builds to fall this year in Covid-19 fallout

Flogas-owner DCC enters electricity market and sees no Covid profit hitFlogas-owner DCC enters electricity market and sees no Covid profit hit

BoI chief tells shareholders bank 'will look at tactical and strategic solutions' to further reduce costsBoI chief tells shareholders bank 'will look at tactical and strategic solutions' to further reduce costs


Lifestyle

The step was specially devised by the members of the National Folk Theatre along with their founder Director Fr. Pat Ahern in 1990 and has been celebrated in Irish dance circles around the world ever since.The National Folk Theatre of Ireland, Siamsa Tire celebrates blackbird dance step

Peter Dowdall has details on a key ingredient for a sustainable gardenSustainable gardening: How to make your own compost

This week’s bookcase includes reviews of Writers & Lovers by Lily King and Camino Winds by John Grisham.5 new books to read in lockdown

Marty Morrissey hangs out with the RNLI in Co Clare, and TG4 begins its series of online concerts in support of victims of domestic violence.Wednesday's TV highlights: Marty Morrissey, musicians' domestic violence fundraiser

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »