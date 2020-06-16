Unions hit out at Aer Lingus pay cuts and lay off plans

Unions at Aer Lingus have hit out at the company for announcing plans for pay cuts and lay offs to start on June 21.

SIPTU has described the move as unacceptable.

The Union also says it wants equal treatment for all workers at the airline, as it says pilot unions have been given more time to consider changes to work practices.

Speaking about the airline's announcement, SIPTU Organiser, Karan O’Loughlin said: “Aer Lingus management has confirmed that the pay reductions and layoff previously notified to us will now commence from June 21.

"We believe that this is an unacceptable move on the part of Aer Lingus and that more time should have been given to the Unions to process any proposed documents in the normal way.

"This move to cut pay/hours further and lay people off is even more unacceptable in light of the information we have received in respect of the pilots.

"It has come to our attention that, after the deadline had passed, pilots have been given a further number of weeks to consult their members and to conduct a ballot."