Union raises threat of strike action at Paddy Power

Trade union Mandate has warned of potential strike action at betting firm Paddy Power.

The threat relates to Paddy Power's retail betting shop network in the Republic, across which the union is seeking better working conditions for its members.

Mandate said it has written to the company seeking a meeting to discuss wage increases for staff, the introduction of a sick pay scheme, premium rates of pay for Sunday working shifts and what it calls safe staffing levels.

The union said that Paddy Power has, so far, refused to engage and allow its workers the right to trade union representation.

As a result, Mandate has sought an intervention in the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

If that comes to nothing, the union said the potential for industrial action exists.

"If the company continue to deny their workers their democratic right to representation, we will have to consult with members to determine future actions," said Mandate's divisional organiser Robert McNamara.

READ MORE Property prices up 3% since last year

Paddy Power declined to comment on the matter.

Mandate has already had a positive result in its efforts to change work practices at the betting company.

It said that Paddy Power has agreed to pay out a combined €100,000 to compensate more than 80 shop workers for a denial of staff rest breaks.

The union said the cases have now proceeded through the WRC and Paddy Power has agreed to compensate the workers.

"Our members are delighted to see this process end with compensation of between €700 and €1,000 per member for the denial of their rest breaks. Hopefully, Paddy Power and all companies ensure their workers get their basic entitlements in the future," said Mr McNamara.

"The company has now confirmed that it will not be appealing those decisions and has paid out on all monies owed to our members," he said.

Mandate represents 300 workers at Paddy Power's retail business in the Republic.