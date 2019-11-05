News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Unemployment to fall below 5% but economist warns more needs to be done

Unemployment to fall below 5% but economist warns more needs to be done
By Geoff Percival
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 08:57 PM

The national unemployment rate is still on course to fall below 5% next year, assuming a hard Brexit is avoided, but numerous issues need to be addressed in the labour market for it to truly thrive, one economist has warned.

Latest CSO figures show unemployment fell to 4.8% in October, down from 4.9% in September, and from 5.7% in October of last year.

“While on the surface the Irish labour market looks healthy, there are a lot of faults that need to be mended,” said independent economist Alan McQuaid.

The CSO figures show a marginal increase — to 12.3% — in the youth unemployment rate last month.

“There is clearly a problem about the number of jobs available for school leavers and new graduates from college, and the appalling treatment of these students by potential employers.

“There should be more encouragement, in second-level, for students to take apprenticeships and away from the overcrowded university system,” said Mr McQuaid.

He also pointed to unequal pay for female workers and the issue of the mental wellbeing of employees as areas of the labour market that need more attention.

Chambers Ireland welcomed the headline CSO data, but has urged better use of the National Training Fund to focus on in-work training to help companies address emerging skills gaps.

“As we approach full employment we must be mindful of the challenges of such a tight labour market. It’s increasingly challenging for many businesses to find and retain talent leading to increased skills gaps and higher labour costs,” said Chambers CEO Ian Talbot.

READ MORE

Primark / Penneys look to Dublin for growth

More on this topic

Ireland 15th in EU28 unemployment table; Czech Republic has lowest rate Ireland 15th in EU28 unemployment table; Czech Republic has lowest rate

Unemployment rate remained unchanged in September despite Brexit worriesUnemployment rate remained unchanged in September despite Brexit worries

Warning of ‘scarring effect’ as 10% of under-26s unemployedWarning of ‘scarring effect’ as 10% of under-26s unemployed

Reader's Blog: Unemployed need supportReader's Blog: Unemployed need support

UnemploymentTOPIC: Unemployment figures

More in this Section

Mothercare to close all 79 stores in the UK with 2,500 jobs at risk, administrator saysMothercare to close all 79 stores in the UK with 2,500 jobs at risk, administrator says

Pfizer staff in Ringaskiddy reject WRC recommendationsPfizer staff in Ringaskiddy reject WRC recommendations

Sustainable take-away boxes could see huge savings for food sectorSustainable take-away boxes could see huge savings for food sector

Nine-storey hotel approved for Clerys site in DublinNine-storey hotel approved for Clerys site in Dublin


Lifestyle

As a new box set of Bowie material from the 1960s pays homage to the late genius and Richard Purden spoke to some of the people who worked with him in that era.Newly discovered material explores the early oddity that was the genius David Bowie

Lost Lives, a documentary showing at Cork Film Festival, is a timely reminder of the bad old days in the North, writes Richard Fitzpatrick Tragedy of the Troubles: Documentary a timely reminder of dark days in North

Known as EDS, this group of rare conditions affect joint movement and connective tissue.Lena Dunham, Jameela Jamil and Sia are sufferers, so what are Ehlers-Danlos syndromes?

Having less to spend can make you feel isolated and unhappy, but there are things you can do to help.What to do when your friends make a lot more money than you

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »